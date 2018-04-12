IPL 2018: Another blow to CSK, Suresh Raina ruled out of next two matches

IPL 2018: Suresh Raina after taking a catch against KKR. (Source: Twitter)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have started their season with two wins but things are not looking good for the franchise, off the field. First, it was Kedar Jadhav who was ruled out for the entire season following the win against Mumbai Indians. Then, all the matches involving Chennai Super Kings were shifted out of the Chepauk Stadium and now, the mainstay of their batting, Suresh Raina, has been ruled out for the next two matches against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (April 15) and against Rajasthan Royals on Friday (April 20) due to a calf injury.

Raina, who is also the vice-captain of CSK, had suffered an injury during Chennai’s home game versus Kolkata Knight Riders during their first match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in three years. Raina experienced pain while taking a single off Sunil Narine in the 10th over. He had received medical attention from the team physio Tommy Simsek but continued to struggle.

The southpaw was eventually dismissed for 14 after he top-edged a pull to the fielder stationed at long-on. Raina had failed to get going against the Mumbai Indians as well, scoring just 4 runs.

Chennai is already dealing with injuries to some of its key players. Apart from Kedar Jadhav, Faf du Plessis, the South Africa captain, is recovering from a finger injury and side strain, could be included for the side’s next game.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Murali Vijay who suffered a blow on his ribs during a net session before the match against Mumbai, has recovered and could make it to the side. CSK had signed England fast-bowler David Willey as Jadhav’s replacement.

In Raina absence, Mural Vijay can be included in the playing XI with Ambati Rayudu shifting to number 3.