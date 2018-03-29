IPL 2018: 5 unsold players who can replace Steve Smith, David Warner

Hashim Amla and Joe Root. (Source: Reuters)

IPL 2018: With a little over than a week left for the start of the 11th season of Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in tricky positions having lost their captains – Steve Smith and David Warner, respectively. The franchises were lucky to have leadership options in Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson but losing their marquee players remains to be a huge problem. Both these cricketers were also their respective team’s main batsmen and it will be a tough task to replace them in such a short span of time.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dependency on David Warner can be understood by the fact that he was IPL’s leading run-scorer in 2017, aggregating 641 runs in 14 matches at an average of 58.27. A year before that, when SRH had won the IPL, Warner emerged as tournament’s second leading run-scorer, right behind Virat Kohli. Steve Smith, on the other hand, was on the 4th spot in leading run-scorers’ list in IPL 2017. The then RPS skipper had scored 472 runs at an average of 39.33 in 14 matches, taking his side to the final.

Here we look at 5 unsold players who can replace Steve Smith and David Warner in IPL auction 2018:

1. Joe Root

A part of ‘fab four’ (Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root), it was hard to believe that England’s Test skipper Joe Root went unsold in IPL auction 2018. The 27-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in world cricket right now. He has scored 743 runs in 25 T20Is so far at an average of 39.11 and strike-rate of 128.77.

Steve Smith’s suspension has left the number three slot up for grabs at Rajasthan Royals and Root can be a strong contender. His leadership skills and understanding of the game will come as a plus for the franchise.

2. Hashim Amla

For some bizarre reason that is beyond understanding, Hashim Amla went unsold in IPL auction 2018! The South African batsman had to wait for 8 long years before making his IPL debut in 2016 for Kings XI Punjab. He had a mediocre debut season scoring 156 runs from 6 matches at an average of 26.16 and strike-rate of 131.93.

However, in 2017, Amla was seen in a new avatar, smashing 420 runs from 10 matches at an average of 60.00 and an improved strike-rate of 145.83. He finished on the 6th spot in leading run-scorers list despite playing 6 matches less than Gautam Gambhir who was on the second spot. Considered unfit for the T20 format, Amla had the highest strike-rate among top 6 run-scorers (includes hitters like David Warner and Suresh Raina).

His experience and ability to build innings can prove handy for Rajasthan Royals.

3. Eoin Morgan

What Eoin Morgan has done to England’s limited-overs’ team is unbelievable. Yet for some reasons, the southpaw has failed to convert his international success into IPL heroics. Morgan has scored 854 runs in 52 IPL matches at an average of 21.35, switching teams faster than one would expect.

David Warner’s absence will allow Kane Williamson to open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, leaving a void in their middle-order which can be filled by Eoin Morgan who has represented the franchise in the past.

4. Moises Henriques

Some choices by IPL franchises can really make you scratch your head. Not buying Moises Henriques was one of them! The Australian all-rounder may not have been a regular in the national side but has been a consistent performer in the IPL. He had scored 182 runs and picked up 12 wickets in 2016 to help SRH win the title.

In 2017, Henriques improved his performance with the bat scoring 277 runs at an average of 46.16. What SRH lack in their squad is a genuine all-rounder. They opted to go for Windies’ Carlos Braithwaite but the Carribean doesn’t have anything to show in his CV except for the four sixes against Ben Stokes he hit in 2016 T20 World Cup final. Warner’s suspension can be used by the franchise to solve their fast-bowling all-rounder problem.

5. Lendl Simmons

Another player who has an outstanding IPL record but lack of form in the previous season eluded him a contract this year. Simmons was an integral part of Mumbai Indians scoring 394 and 540 runs in 2014 and 2015 editions of IPL, respectively, before an injury forced him to stay out of action in 2016.

The opener struggled in 2017 as well scoring just 137 runs from 7 matches at an average of 19. However, his big-hitting abilities can change the course of the match in a few deliveries, making him an ideal replacement for David Warner.