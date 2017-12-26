IPL 2018: 5 uncapped Indian cricketers who might steal the show in this year’s auction.(Reuters)

IPL 2018: Indian fans are gearing up for next edition of IPL and before that its auction will take place. The salary purse for IPL teams has also been extended to Rs 80 crore this season, that means a lot of money could be shelled out by teams during the upcoming auctions. With the return of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after a two-year spot-fixing ban, teams have been given the choice to retain five of their elite players from their previous squads with two options – retain three cricketers with two Right to Match (RTM) or retain two cricketers with three RTM. The auctions will take place on January 27 and 28. With so much hype, here are the top 5 uncapped players who might take the limelight

Prithvi Shaw: An upcoming young prodigy, Prithvi Shaw has been hyped up as one of India’s batting mainstays for the next few years. As early as November 2013, just a few days after he turned 14, Shaw had the purists looking up to him, having smashed a record 546 in a Mumbai based Haris Shield elite division match, a world record that stood until 2016. This knock even made him compared to great Sachin Tendulkar. The young lad is now leading the Under-19 side for the World Cup.

Vijay Shankar: A middle-order batsman who can grind attacks and bowl medium-pace, Vijay Shankar established himself as one of the key members of a Tamil Nadu side undergoing a transition in 2014-15. Particularly strong off the pads, and with a fondness for driving on the up, Shankar made scores of 111, 82, 91, 103 in the Ranji Trophy knockouts to finish with 577 runs at 57.70 that season, after returning from a groin injury. At 21, he was handed his first-class debut against Vidarbha in Nagpur, where he scored 63 not out and took two wickets. He had to play understudy to a settled middle order, before his breakthrough season in 2014-15. He had to play understudy at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL as well, getting just a solitary game over three seasons. He was then bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 IPL auction.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya, an allrounder and brother of Hardik Pandya, was drawn to the game as a result of his father Himanshu, taking his sons to the stadium in Vadodara when the cricket carnival came to town. The brothers started training at Kiran More’s academy in the city. Krunal, who is seen as a limited-overs specialist, has played 4 List A games and 15 T20s for Baroda. However, he hasn’t played since March 2015 due to a labral tear in his shoulder that required surgery. He did get picked up in the IPL auction by Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crores.

Deepak Hooda: Nicknamed “Hurricane” for his ability to change games in no time, the big-hitting Deepak Hooda was one of India’s go-to men during his Under-19s tenure in 2014. In the same year, Hooda became the second Baroda player after Snehal Parikh to score a century on first-class debut. But it was during his debut IPL season for Rajasthan Royals, in 2015, that Hooda’s powerful striking abilities were more widely taken note of – he scored 151 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 158.94. In the 2016 IPL auction, Hooda was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for an astounding Rs 4.2 crores, 42 times his base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Krishnappa Gowtham: Krishnappa Gowtham, the Karnataka all-rounder was one uncapped Indian player who attracted a lot of attention in the IPL 2017 auctions at Bengaluru. The Mumbai-based franchise, Mumbai Indians were keen on securing the services of the Karnataka player and dished out a whopping Rs. 2 crores for him. The off-spinning all-rounder had put up a good show in the Ranji Trophy but it was possibly his show against the Australian team in the warm-up match two days ago that put him in the spotlight. At 28, Gowtham is by no means a young talent, but is definitely more experienced than many of the other uncapped Indian players. At a base price of Rs. 30 lakhs, Gowtham was a steal and Mumbai and Sunrisers Hyderabad were keen in snapping him up.