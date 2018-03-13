IPL 2018: 5 players you probably don’t know played in Indian Premier League

IPL 2018: Aakash Chopra played for KKR.

IPL 2018: It is quite well known that players like R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul came to light because of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The exploits of these players in the swashbuckling tournament made them famous and helped them pave their way to the senior team. While some players made their name through IPL, there are others who have almost been forgotten. When the tournament kicked off in 2008, the organisers had promised to unearth young raw talents from unknown spaces of Indian and give them exposure to turn their dream into reality. Over the ten seasons and 11th in the offing, players have come and gone. Here are 5 players who played in IPL but are now the forgotten:

Damien Martyn (Rajasthan Royals):

If Mark Waugh was renowned for his silken stroke-play, then Damien Martyn will be remembered for his elegant and classical style of batting. Martyn announced his retirement in 2006, however, he featured in IPL in 2010. The former Australian cricketer made represented Rajasthan Royals and played just one match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Australia’s middle-order juggernaut was bought for $100,000 and scored 19 runs at a strike rate of 79.17 on his debut. That was the first and the last time Martyn was seen in IPL.

Him not getting a chance to play much was certainly a shocker as his performance in 2003 World Cup final is one of the best innings in the cricket history. Everybody has an imprint of Ricky Ponting destroying Sourav Ganguly’s men with his spectacular 140. However, little did people notice the clinical demolition untethered by Martyn. Martyn scored 88 runs in that match and his 234-run partnership with Ponting came in a mettlesome situation as he was suffering from a broken finger. However, it can be assumed that Martyn not getting a chance to play at RR’s middle order was because of Yusuf Pathan was in rock-solid form scoring 333 runs in 14 matches that season.

Ramnaresh Sarwan (Kings XI Punjab):

The former West Indian batsman made his international debut against Pakistan in 2000 and had a memorable start to his Test career playing an impressive inning of 84 at the age of 19. With that innings, Sarwan announced himself to the world and soon rose to the ranks. Interestingly, in 2007 after legendary Brian Lara announced his retirement, Sarwan was promoted to the captaincy. However, a spate of injuries and loss of form meant that the captaincy was short lived. In 2008, the former West Indian cricketer was bought by Kings XI Punjab and his last his IPL match was against Chennai Super Kings. He played four matches and scored 73 runs – his highest being 31 at the strike rate of 97.33

Misbah Ul Haq (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Ace Pakistani batsman Misbah Ul Haq represented RCB team in IPL’s first edition in 2008. His vast experience and ability to handle pressure at ease were the two skills that made him everyone’s favourite. However, his IPL record is rather inglorious. Misbah represented RCB for 8 matches scoring only 117 runs at an abysmal average of just 17. The 42-year-old cricketer had announced his retirement from ODIs and T20s in 2015.

Aakash Chopra (Kolkata Knight Riders):

A classic opener, Aakash Chopra had a technique and temperament which was perfectly suited for the occupation of the crease and seeing the shine off the leather. These attributes came in handy at the time when India was desperately looking for a pair of good openers. However, after a right-knee injury had laid him low at the end of 2002-03.

Interestingly, Chopra started the new season with a sound batting display in the two-Test series at home against New Zealand. But when it comes to IPL he could not make any impact at the marquee tournament. Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008, he played seven matches but could only manage to score 53 runs at the strike rate of 74.65.

Mohammed Ashraful (Mumbai Indians):

The Bangladesh batsman can easily be put in the bracket of cricketers who didn’t do justice to their talents. However, his few moments of brilliance at the international level, were enough for Mohammad Ashraful to get an IPL contract. The youngest cricketer to score a century at the tender age of 17. Ashraful was bought by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2009. With names like JP Duminy, Ambati Rayudu and Sourabh Tiwary, chances were coming easy for the former Bangladesh captain. He played just one match and managed to score just two runs.