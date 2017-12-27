IPL 2018: 5 players from Australia’s Big Bash League who should be on every Indian franchise’s wishlist

We look at five players from BBL that should be on every IPL franchise’s wishlist. (Source: Twitter)

We are exactly one month away from the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. This year the auction will be bigger and better than ever with most players going back to the pool. Each franchise has been allowed to retain a maximum of five players (three by retention and two by the right to match card or vice-versa). So undoubtedly, the teams will look towards a new crop of players that might not cost them much but turn out to be real match-winners. What else can be a better place to look at than the Big Bash League. The star-studded affair is at its peak right now and here, we look at five players from BBL that should be on every IPL franchise’s wishlist:

1. Jofra Archer

The fast-bowler from Barbados is certainly making a few headlines with his lethal pace. Archer has taken over 50 wickets in only 20 games and has an impressive average of 26. Representing the Hobart Hurricanes in this year’s BBL, Archer has a batting average of 38, which will surely make him a huge asset in any lower-middle order. Plus, he might be available for cheap.

2. Chris Lynn

This man needs no introduction. The Aussie is amongst the top 5 big hitters in cricket at the moment. The Brisbane Heat batsman dismantled a lot of bowling attacks in the last edition of IPL. He has not been in great form this season but the KKR management would be watching the proceedings very closely. Lynn can be a massive buy for any team, if not retained.

The road back has been a tough one for @Lynny50, but he is almost ready to go! Match preview http://t.co/42CrDWV3ky. #Lynnsanity #TurnUpTheHeat pic.twitter.com/jB4MiWgP2b — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 26, 2017

3. Marcus Stoinis

Last couple of years have been no less than a dream for Marcus Stoinis. Ever since his near impossible knock against New Zealand that helped Australia win the match by just 1 wicket, Stoinis’ status has grown in world cricket. He has even worked on his medium pacers which makes Stoinis a true asset for any team.

4. Cameron White

An old warrior who has virtually come out of the coffin in last two seasons. The former Australian T20I skipper was almost forgotten by the fans but his latest return to form has brought him back in the race for an IPL contract, if not a place on the national side.

5. Andrew Tye

If there was one fast-bowler who owned 2017, it was Andrew Tye. The lanky Australian pacer picked up three T20 hat-tricks in one calendar year (two in Big Bash and one in IPL). He is the leading wicket-taker in this year’s Big Bash and should get big bucks in the IPL auction.