IPL 2018: 10 most expensive players of last ten seasons and how they performed

IPL 2018 starts on April 7, Saturday. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2018: When you talk about the Indian Premier League, the two things that come to your mind are – entertainment and the mindboggling amount of money that is spent by the team owners pay on their players. IPL comes as a golden chance for the cricketers to earn a decent amount in just six weeks. In IPL 2018 auction, England all-rounder Ben Stokes emerged as the most expensive player and was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.5 crore while the second most expensive player – Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 cr) also went to the same franchise. Here is a look at the 10 most expensive players of last ten seasons and how they performed:

1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2008)

In the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League, former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was picked for Rs 9.5 cr by the Chennai Super Kings and became the most expensive player of that year. Dhoni justified the price tag by some thrilling performances and took his team to final. Under his able captainship, Chennai super kings won the IPL in 2010 and 2011.

2. Kevin Pietersen (2009)

After the fantabulous debut IPL season, the people were extra crazy as to whom will get the highest paid tag. England cricket’s bad-boy Kevin Pieterson grabbed the crown and was bought for a whopping Rs 9.8 crore by the Royal Challengers Banglore in a bid to revive their season. The move didn’t go too well as Pietersen played in just 6 matches that season.

3. Kieron Pollard/Shane Bond (2010)

After going unsold in 2009 IPL auction, the West Indian giant was picked for Rs 3.4 crores in 2010 by Mumbai Indians, a team that he continues to represent even now. The tall all-rounder has scored 2343 runs in IPL so far along with 56 wickets. His strike rate of 146.52 is one of the best in the tournament.

The current Mumbai Indians bowling coach, Shane Bond shared the top spot with Kieron Pollard as these two players fetched the same amount. Shane Bond was bought by KKR and played just one season for the franchise.

4. Gautam Gambhir (2011)

After the halt of 2 years, the crown of the highest paid cricketer was back with an Indian. Gautam Gambhir was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a then record fee of Rs 11.04 crore. In his able leadership, KKR won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

5. Ravindra Jadeja (2012)

‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja was bought by CSK for Rs 12 crore + an undisclosed amount that was paid to BCCI. The all-rounder managed to live up to the expectations as in his debut season he picked up 5 wickets and after this, became a consistent performer. He was retained by CSK for IPL 2018.

6. Glen Maxwell (2013)

All-rounder Maxwell who had modest success at international level at that time turned out to be the new million dollar baby. The bidding for him had started at 200000 dollars but was stretched to 1 million dollars as the Australian ended up getting Rs 5.3 crores. With a strike rate of 164.39, Maxwell is one of the most destructive IPL players and will represent Delhi Dareveils in 2018.

7. Yuvraj Singh (2014)

India’s favourite son Yuvraj Singh was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for humongous Rs 14 crore rupees which were highest paid to any cricketer in the history of IPL back then. However, the move turned out to be a disastrous one and RCB released Yuvi the following year.

8. Yuvraj Singh (2015)

Once again, Yuvraj Singh broke the record of most expensive player in IPL and was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 16 crore which is the highest bid till the 11th edition of IPL. Yuvraj Singh has seen many ups and downs in his IPL career and will play for KXIP this season.

9. Shane Watson (2016)

The second Australian player in the list after Glenn Maxwell, Shane Watson was bought for Rs 9.6 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former Rajasthan Royals skipper had a couple of average seasons before he was released.

10. Ben Stokes (2017)

The golden boy of this generation, Ben Stokes was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for rs 14.5 crore in IPL 2017 auction. He scored 316 runs at a strike rate of 142.98 in 12 matches and turned out to be a real match-winner, forcing RR to pay Rs 12.5 crore to get his services for the new season.