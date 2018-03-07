Gautam Gambhir appointed Delhi Daredevils captain for IPL 2018

Gautam Gambhir was appointed as Delhi Daredevils captain for IPL 2018. (Source: DD Twitter)

Delhi Daredevils, on Wednesday, appointed Gautam Gambhir as their captain for the 8th season of Indian Premier League. Gambhir had represented Delhi Daredevils for the first three seasons of Indian Premier League before making a switch to Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that he led for seven years. He won IPL two times with KKR. He was bought by DD in IPL auction 2018. Talking about his appointment, Gambhir said that a captain is only as good as his team. “I’m more excited than I have ever been,” he added.

Gambhir will join the Australian duo of Ricky Ponting and James Hopes in Delhi Daredevils dressing room. Ponting was appointed as the head coach of the team while Hopes was named as the bowling coach. “Gambhir’s return to Delhi is massive. It was probably the biggest talking point from the auction. Gambhir fits right in with Ponting’s ideologies. He too, is a champion, and knows how to win and make winners out of his men,” the team said.

Apart from this, Delhi also has stars like Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami who were brought back with the Right to Match option. The team had earlier reatined Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Chris Morris.

The management tried to keep its core by buying Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jayant Yadav in IPL auction 2018. All these players had represented the same outfit last season. Out of the 25 players bought by DD, 8 had represented them last season.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had named Steve Smith as their captain, Ravichandran Ashwin was appointed as Kings XI Punjab skipper while Dinesh Karthik had taken over as Kolkata Knight Riders’ leadership role. The Indian Premier league is scheduled to begin on April 7.