CSK vs KKR, IPL 2018: Protesters throw shoes inside Chepauk, detained by police

Shoes were hurled at the players inside Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday evening at Chepauk Stadium. ( Source: Twitter)

The Chennai Super Kings who returned to the Chepauk Stadium after a gap of 1165 days would have been expecting a warm welcome but instead, in what was a disgraceful act, shoes were hurled at the players inside Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday evening. The match between CSK and KKR was played amid tight security as the protestors gathered outside the stadium owing to the ongoing dispute over Cauvery between Tamil Nadu and neighbouring state Karnataka.

The incident took place during the Kolkata Knight Riders innings when shoes were thrown inside the stadium which were picked by CSK fielders – Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja who quickly removed them from the playing area.

The police have already detained three people in connection with the incident. Even though there was no official word on what was the reason behind this act but the Cauvery protest is expected to be the primary cause.

Protestors wearing black T-Shirts were seen with red flags and black balloons, outside the stadium shouting slogans against IPL. Anticipating the protest, the government had already deployed 4000 policemen to ensure that the match takes place without any trouble.

The protestors had issued a notice the notice to the fans to boycott the match as the state is already struggling with the drought-like situation cannot afford to host matches. The boycott of the match was to put pressure on the government to urge the centre to set up a Cauvery Management Board.

Coming to the match, batting first, KKR managed to put 202 runs on board thanks to a superb knock by Andre Russell. However, big-hitting from Shane Watson and Sam Billings ensure a win for Chennai Super Kings with 1 ball to go.