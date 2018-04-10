CSK vs KKR: 5 players to watch out for in this IPL 2018 clash

CSK vs KKR: In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai.(Source: IE)

CSK vs KKR: In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai. Both the teams have got off to winning starts in the tournament but the manner in which these wins came was very different. While Chennai had to depend on Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav’s last minute heroics, KKR’s win was more convincing. As they take on each other on Tuesday, both the sides would be hoping to carry on the momentum. Here, we look at 5 players to watch out for in this IPL clash:

1. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s return to the yellow jersey turned out to be an anti-climax. The Chennai Super Kings captain failed to get going with the bat. One of the best finishers in the game, Dhoni had promoted himself at number 4 and Bravo’s return to form in the last match will allow him to bat more freely in the coming games.

2. Chris Lynn

One of the most destructive T20 batsmen, Chris Lynn hasn’t really set the IPL on fire despite giving the glimpses of what he can do. The first match of IPL 2018 was another one of those games for the Australian opener who failed to get going and would be looking to improve upon that in the second game against CSK.

3. Robin Uthappa

This Karnataka batsman has been the mainstay of the KKR batting for last few years and has a bigger role to play this year in Gautam Gambhir’s absence. A failure in the first match would act as an inspiration for Uthappa to make it big in the match against CSK.

4. Suresh Raina

A lot of CSK’s success depends on how the IPL legend Suresh Raina performs. The southpaw’s early departure was one of the reasons why CSK found itself in a spot of bother against Mumbai Indians. However, a return to Chepauk may do a lot of good to Raina’s confidence and we may be up for a special show tonight.

5. Shane Watson

A veteran now, Shane Watson struggled with both bat and ball in the first match. With a Faf du Plessis set to return to the playing XI when he is set, Watson needs to perform to keep his place in the playing XI. Pressure may get the best out of the big Aussie against KKR.