IPL 2018: Top 5 run-scorers of all time; Virat Kohli is not on the 1st spot!

Big names like Matthew Hayden, Chris Gayle and Gautam Gambhir have used this platform to extend their dominance in world cricket. (Source: Twitter)

Team managements have gone into a huddle as we are just a few months away from an all-new season of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are back and so is the excitement. Over the years, many big names like Matthew Hayden, Chris Gayle and Gautam Gambhir have used this platform to extend their dominance in world cricket as well as their careers, while others like Ravindra Jadeja, Yusuf Pathan and Hardik Pandya have taken it as an opportunity to make a place amongst the biggies. Then, come players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who have had a great journey in the league. They matured and grew as the league expanded and reached new heights. What is common between all these players? They have scored thousands of runs over the last decade. Here are the top 5 run-scorers of IPL so far:

1. Suresh Raina

The southpaw has been a true superstar in the IPL, destroying bowling attacks season after season. Raina has played the most number of matches (161) in the league and has scored 4540 runs at an average of 34.13 and a strike-rate of 139.09. He has scored 1 fifty and 31 half-centuries so far and will be donning the yellow CSK jersey once again this year.

2. Virat Kohli

It took Kohli a little while to announce himself in the Indian Premier League but when he did, he did it in style. The Indian skipper has scored 4418 runs from 149 matches so far at an average of 37.44 including four centuries and 30 half-centuries.

3. Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians had been to the IPL final only once in the first five seasons, but since then they have won it thrice over the last five. The man who made it possible? Captain Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians skipper has scored 4207 runs from 159 matches at an average of 32.61.

4. Gautam Gambhir

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain smiling on the field is a rare sight but him smashing the opponents is a usual one. Gambhir has smashed 4132 runs in 148 matches so far at an average of 31.78. Interestingly, he is yet to score a century in the IPL.

5. David Warner

The only overseas player on the list and deservedly so. Warner has led the Sunrisers Hyderabad beautifully over the last couple of years, scoring tons of runs from the front. The Australian opener has scored 4014 runs in 114 matches so far at an average of 40.54, including three centuries.