IPL sponsorship: Gionee partners RCB; Kings XI Punjab with Hero Cycles

IPL is without doubt India’s most popular sporting event, and is watched by millions of people not just in India but across the globe, he added. (Twitter)

Mobile handset maker Gionee India today announced its association with Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Kings XI Punjab has roped in bicycle maker Hero Cycles as principal sponsor. Gionee is already the principal sponsor of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Announcing the partnership, Gionee India CEO and Managing Director Arvind R Vohra said: “This partnership puts us at the forefront in the IPL with the Gionee brand being visible in 26 of the 56 games till the knockouts.”

The company had spent close to Rs 500 crore in marketing last year, and in 2017-18, they plan to increase the same by almost 50 per cent, Gionee India said in a statement. Hero Cycles is banking on IPL viewership to reach out to youth through its partnership with Kings XI Punjab.

“Through this partnership, our objective is to reach out to the millions of cricket fans, particularly the youth,” Hero Cycles Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Munjal said.

IPL is without doubt India’s most popular sporting event, and is watched by millions of people not just in India but across the globe, he added.

Watch this also:





Already, LUX Industries has announced that its flagship brand Lux Cozi will be one of the official sponsors for Kolkata Knight Riders for two consecutive years.

Similarly, Usha International has taken forward its on-going association with Mumbai Indians team for the fourth consecutive year as official partner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also roped in sponsors such as Ultratech, Reliance Jio, Canara Bank, and Red FM, among others. The 10th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin tomorrow. The final of the T20 league will be played on May 21.