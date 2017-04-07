IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs GL T20 Match Updates: Gautam Gambhir’s Knight Riders take on Suresh Raina’s Lions in Match 3

In last two seasons, KKR got off to a great start but failed to make it count. On the other hand, Gujarat Lions topped the table last year only to crash out in the play-offs as they lost momentum in the later half.

IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs GL T20 Match Updates: It is believed that going into a big tournament if you are able to get a good start and find the right combination early, it really helps team’s chances. You tell that to Kolkata Knight Riders or Gujarat Lions and the chances are that the players might laugh. In last two seasons, KKR got off to a great start but failed to make it count. On the other hand, Gujarat Lions topped the table last year only to crash out in the play-offs as they lost momentum in the later half.

This year both the sides have their own problems. KKR is without Andre Russell and Morne Morkel, two players who have played a key role for them over the years. While Russell was banned for one year, Morkel was released by the team management. As far as Gujarat Lions are considered, both Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out from the initial stages leaving a big void in the team. The focus will be once again on the big names like Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, Brendon McCullum and Yusuf Pathan when the sides will take the field.

6:50 PM: Another task for KKR will be to find the replacement for Umesh Yadav. He had an outstanding Test season for India in Tests and would have been a huge asset in this form. But, that’s where the squad comes into play.

6:35 PM: The Gujarat Lion team has reached their den and would be hoping for a good start:

The Lions are on their way to the den for our 1st match of the season. 2 more hours to go! #RoarOnceMore #GameMaariChhe #GLvKKR pic.twitter.com/p5EyObyPbT — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) April 7, 2017

Playing Conditions: The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot which has a history of producing some high scoring games and with so many big-hitters in both the sides, it won’t be a surprise if we get another one today. Lions have a bad record chasing so if Raina wins the toss, he might want to bat first.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rovman Powell, R Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Darren Bravo, Sayan Ghosh, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Singh Rajput, Colin de Grandhomme

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (captain), Akshdeep Nath, Shubham Agarwal, Basil Thampi, Dwayne Bravo, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Shibil Kaushik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brendon McCullum, Munaf Patel, Pratham Singh, Jason Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Shah, Shelley Shaurya, Nathu Singh, Dwayne Smith, Tejas Baroka, Andrew Tye