IPL Auctions 2017: Ben Stokes to Irfan Pathan, 5 all-rounders KKR should target to replace now ‘banned’ Andre Russell

Shah Rukh Khan owned Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a big blow just 4 days before the IPL auctions as their star all-rounder was banned for one year from cricket for a whereabouts clause violation by an independent anti-doping panel in Kingston.

This has left the team management to do some calculations and find the suitable replacement for him. Here are five fast bowling all-rounders KKR can target in the upcoming auctions:

1. Ben Stokes

The English all-rounder will enter the auctions as the hottest property and it won’t be a surprise if he ends up being the most expensive player. However, it will be interesting to see how much KKR is willing to pay for Stokes.

2. Irfan Pathan

The Indian discard, Irfan Pathan still aims a comeback to the Indian side and IPl 10 would be his biggest hope. The advantage here is that it will give KKR the luxury to include an extra overseas player in the playing XI.

3. Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel may be way past his prime but we all know about the impact he can have on the game. He has an impressive IPL record playing for CSK and since too many teams may not bid for him, he could be a budget buy for KKR

4. Corey Anderson

Couple of years back Corey Anderson played a blinder of 95 runs for Mumbai Indians helping his side chase down the target of 195 runs in just 14.4 overs. Since then, life has gone in a different direction for the Kiwi all-rounder. He ran out of favour in the MI team and lost his place in the national side as well. However, IPL could help him resurrect his career.

5. David Weise

Another player who made lot of headlines two years back while playing for RCB but lost his place after the signing of Shane Watson. Weise is autility player who can bowl his overs and chip in with some quick runs in the final overs.