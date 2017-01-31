IPL Auction 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore have Rs 12.85 cr left, how much do Kings XI, KKR, others have?

Virat Kohli-led RCB will look to finally win the IPL this time. (PTI)

World’s richest domestic cricket league – Indian Premier League, is knocking on the cricketing calender. Come February 4, the auctioning for the tenth edition will begin in Bengaluru around 9 AM (IST). This auctioning will be the final time under the existing 10-year contract. Prior to this year’s auctions, 140 cricketers, including 44 overseas cricketers were retained by their respective 8 IPL franchises. The window for retention of players closed on December 15 and 7 teams except KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) have retained more than 20 players. Here, we are taking a look at all the teams who have retained their respective players and the money left for the auctions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

The previous year’s runners-up have retained 28 players which is the highest among all the teams. Some of the key retained players are captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul and Samuel Badree. RCB have Rs 12.85cr left in their purse.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The 2-time champions Mumbai Indians have retained 26 players, of which 20 are Indians. Captain Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Keiron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are some of the key retained players for the blue brigade. The Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise has Rs 11.55cr to spend.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

The Orange-brigade led by Australian David Warner (IPL IX’s Orange Cap holder) have retained 22 players that includes the influential captain himself, Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IPL IX’s Purple Cap holder), Mustafizur Rahman and Deepak Hooda. The defending champions have Rs 20.9cr in their account.

Rising Pune SuperGiants (RPS)

The Pink brigade from Pune captained by MS Dhoni have wisefully retained their skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis, Steven Smith and Adam Zampa among key players. In all, they have retained 21 players and have Rs 14.35cr left in their purse. RPS will look to buy a few good bowlers, as their bowling let them down last season.

Gujarat Lions (GL)

The 3rd best team in their debut edition – Gujarat Lions have retained 22 players that includes key performers in Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Brendon McCullum, James Faulkner and Dwayne Bravo. The Suresh Raina led franchise has Rs 19.1cr left for the upcoming auction.

Delhi Daredevils (DD)

The team from national capital have retained 23 players that includes 5 overseas players. Some of the notable retained players are captain Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy and Carlos Brathwaite. Delhi Daredevils have Rs 21.5cr left in their purse and they will be looking to bring in some quality batsmen.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

The team from Chandigarh that has been languishing at the bottom since last two seasons have retained 24 players that includes their core squad. Players like David Miller, captain Murali Vijay, Manan Vohra, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, bowlers Mohit Sharma and Sandeep Sharma. The Kings XI Punjab have Rs 23.35cr to spend, making them the franchise with the highest bank balance left.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Two-time Champions, Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders have retained only 18 players that includes captain Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan among the 14 Indian players retained. The foreign names include big-hitting West Indian Andre Russell, spinner Sunil Narine, Shakib-al-Hasan and Chris Lynn. Team has Rs 19.75 cr.

According to the schedule, the first match of this edition’s IPL will be played by KKR and DD. While the inaugural match and the final match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.