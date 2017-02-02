IPL Auction 2017: Martin Guptill to Jason Roy, 5 overseas batsmen to watch out for

Martin Guptill during his time with Mumbai Indians in the IPL. (Source: PTI)

IPL auctions are just few weeks away and all the franchises must be busy trying to find the final pieces of the puzzle. Over the years batsmen have dominated the game in T20 cricket and once again, the focus will be on international stars to run away with heavy cheques.

Here are the 5 overseas batsmen to watch out for in the 2017 IPL auctions:

1. Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen is coming off a fantastic Big Bash League in Australia where he was the leading run-scorer for Melbourne Stars and will once again be a hot property in the IPL auction. He has the 9th best average (37.07) and 14th best strike-rate (134.7) in IPL among the players who have scored more than 1000 runs in the league.

2. Jason Roy

Jason Roy had an impressive ODI series against India where he scored 60 plus runs in all the three innings at a strike-rate of over 100 and would be the top target for the franchises entering the market for an opener. Since the 2016 T20 World Cup, he has smashed 771 runs at an average of 59.3 and strike rate of 111.4.

3. Colin Munro

The 29-year-old Kiwi all-rounder is a perfect match for the T20s and will enter the auction once again after being released by the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has a strike rate of almost 150 in T20 internationals and can be used as a floater in the batting order.

4. Eoin Morgan

The England captain was a victim of too many quality options in the squad as the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad had no other option but to let him go. He could be a real asset for any team not just because of his batting but also because of his leadership skills.

5. Martin Guptill

It’s heartbreaking to see a player of Guptill’s caliber to miss out on the world’s most thrilling league despite hitting the most number of ODI sixes in last 2 years. He was roped in as an injury replacement by Mumbai Indians last years but managed to score just 57 runs from 3 innings.