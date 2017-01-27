IPL Auction 2017: Kevin Pietersen to Unmukt Chand, complete list of players released by the teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad after winning IPL 9. (Source: Indian Premier League/twitter)

IPL auctions for the 10th edition of the marquee event will be held on February 4 2017, just three days after the finish of the ongoing T20 series between India and England which may act as a catalyst for the chances of players like Ben Stokes and Tymal Mills bagging a lucrative contract.

Even though the tournament will be played in the months of March and April, the real action begins with the auctions itself. While most teams have their core sorted, there is always a scope for improvement.

Franchises have released big names like Kevin Pietersen and Dale Steyn while previous year’s most expensive player Pawan Negi will also once again go under the hammer.

Here is the complete list of players released by the franchise:

Rising Pune Super Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan, Albie Morkel, George Bailey, Murgan Ashwin, Thisara Perera, RP Singh, Scott Boland, Sourabh Tiwary, Peter Handscomb.

Gujarat Lions: Dale Steyn, Paras Dogra, Eklavya Dwivedi, Sarabjit Ladda, Pravin Tambe, Umang Sharma, Amit Mishra, Akshdeep Nath.

Kings XI Punjab: Mitchell Johnson, Rishi Dhawan, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Morne Morkel, Brad Hogg, Jason Holder, Colin Munro, John Hastings, Jaydev Unadkat, Rajgopal Satish, Manan Sharma, Shaun Tait.

Mumbai Indians: Corey Anderson, Marchant De Lange, Unmukt Chand, Akshay Wakhare, Nathu Singh, Kishore Kamanth, Martin Guptill, Jerome Taylor.

Delhi Daredevils: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Imran Tahir, Joel Paris, Pawan Negi, Pawan Suyal, Akhil Herwadkar, Mahipal Lomror.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Varun Aaron, Abu Nechim, David Wiese, Kane Richardson, Vikramjeet Malik, Praveen Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Vikas Tokas, Parvez Rasool, Chris Jordan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Karn Sharma, Ashish Reddy, Eoin Morgan, Trent Boult, T Suman, Aditya Tare.

Among the other big names, Eoin Morgan and Mitchell Johnson have presented a strong case for themselves through their recent performances.