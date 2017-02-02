IPL Auction 2017: Ishant Sharma to Irfan Pathan, 5 Indian fast bowlers who can start a bidding war

IPL Auction 2017: T20 cricket is often considered batsmen’s game but it is the bowlers that win you more matches. (PTI/AP)

IPL Auction 2017: Now that the IPL auctions have been postponed until the end of February, it will provide more time for the franchises to rework their strategies and shortlist the players they want. T20 cricket is often considered batsmen’s game but it is the bowlers that win you more matches.

As we head towards the IPl auctions, here are the fast bowlers that might actually start a bidding war among the owners and might cause a huge damage to the their pocket:

1. Irfan Pathan – Despite playing for Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiants since the inception of Indian Premier League, Irfan Pathan hasn’t found a home yet. However, Pathan has gained much experience in T-20 format and although his stats in 2016 look a little disappointing due to the lack of games, he is likely to attract some bidders.

2. Ishant Sharma – The 2007-08 Test series in Australia was the high point in Ishant Sharma’s life after which his bowling was praised by Steve Waugh. Although his prolonged injuries and emergence of younger fast-bowlers have caused him to remain at the border line but he could still be the first choice of many bidders this IPL.

He has played 70 T-20 matches and it will be interesting to see how big a cheque he gets in his kitty, this time around.

3. RP Singh– Once a Purple Cap winner for Deccan Chargers, RP Singh has also played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. A veteran of 82 T20 matches, he made a rejuvenating domestic season this year where he went on to win the Ranji Trophy with Gujarat and would be hoping to bring that form into IPL.

4. Nathu Singh– The 21-year-old fast bowler from Rajasthan came into limelight after picking 7 wickets in his debut first-class match and was subsequently picked by Mumbai Indians in the auctions for a whopping Rs. 3.2 crores. However, he failed to start a match for the star-studded team and was released ahead of the 2017 auctions.

5. Varun Aaron – Once hyped as the fast bowling sensation, Varun Aaron impressed Sourav Ganguly and Wasim Akram who picked him in the Kolkata Knight Riders for 2010 season of IPL. However, he ran out of favour in the RCB side and was released by Virat Kohli’s team.