IPL 2018 Schedule Full List of Matches: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in opening game

Defending champions Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians will take on the reappearing champion MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL 2018.

IPL 2018 Schedule: The Indian Cricket ‘mahasangram’ is back! The Indian Premier League in its tenth edition will kick off in the iconic Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai on April 7. And what will be interesting to see is the defending champions Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians will take on the reappearing champion MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL 2018. The final of the tournament, which will happen on May 27, will also happen in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai along with the Qualifier 1.

This is definitely going to be a cracker of a game as Chennai Super Kings, one of the most loved team will see the former Indian Cricket Team captain MS Dhoni leading the camp. In the recently held IPL 2018 auction, Chennai Super Kings retained three of their player through RTM or Right-to-match (RTM) card. Faf du Plessis for Rs 1.6 cr, Dwayne Bravo for Rs 6.4 cr and Imran Tahir for Rs 1 cr were retained by the CSK in the IPL 2018.

Along with Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals will also be making a comeback in this season of IPL. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Rajasthan’s first game will take place on April 9. The iconic Australian spinner Shane Warne will coach Rajasthan Royals’ first home game against Delhi Daredevils in Jaipur. Royals will go against Delhi on April 11.

The eight home cities along with their stadiums are:

Delhi Daredevils- Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Mumbai Indians- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings- M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Kings XI Punjab- IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali and Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Rajiv Gandhi International. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders- Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals- Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Royal Challengers Bangalore- M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

In the first week of IPL 2018, there are some high profile matches scheduled. Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face Virat Kohli’s Royals Challengers Bangalore on April 8 at the iconic Eden Gardens. On April 8 only, in the north-derby Delhi Daredevils will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Ground.

Check IPL 2018 full list/schedule of matches

7 April: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai at 8:00 PM

8 April: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab in Delhi 4:00 PM

8 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata 8:00 PM

9 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad at 8:00 PM

10 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai at 8:00 PM

11 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils in Jaipur at 8:00 PM

12 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad at 8:00 PM

13 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab in Bangalore at 8:00 PM

14 April: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils in Mumbai at 4:00 PM

14 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata at 8:00 PM

15 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore at 4:00 PM

15 April: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings in Indore at 8:00 PM

16 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils in Kolkata at 8:00 PM

17 April: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai at 8:00 PM

18 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur at 8:00 PM

19 April: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indore at 8:00 PM

20 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai at 8:00 PM

21 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata at 4:00 PM

21 April: Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi at 8:00 PM

22 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad at 4:00 PM

22 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur at 8:00 PM

23 April: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils in Indore at 8:00 PM

24 April: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai at 8:00 PM

25 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in Bangalore at 8:00 PM

26 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad at 8:00 PM

27 April: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi at 8:00 PM

28 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai at 8:00 PM

29 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur at 4:00 PM

29 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore at 8:00 PM

30 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils in Chennai at 8:00 PM

1 May: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bangalore at 8:00 PM

2 May Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals Delhi 8:00 PM

3 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Kolkata 8:00 PM

4 May Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Mohali 8:00 PM

5 May Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 4:00 PM

5 May Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils Hyderabad 8:00 PM

6 May Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 4:00 PM

6 May Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Mohali 8:00 PM

7 May Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 8:00 PM

8 May Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Jaipur 8:00 PM

9 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Kolkata 8:00 PM

10 May Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 8:00 PM

11 May Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Jaipur 8:00 PM

12 May Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mohali 4:00 PM

12 May Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Bangalore 8:00 PM

13 May Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 4:00 PM

13 May Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 8:00 PM

14 May Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 8:00 PM

15 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 8:00 PM

16 May Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Mumbai 8:00 PM

17 May Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bangalore 8:00 PM

18 May Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings Delhi 8:00 PM

19 May Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaipur 4:00 PM

19 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 8:00 PM

20 May: Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians Delhi 4:00 PM

20 May: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Chennai 8:00 PM

22 May: Qualifier 1, TBD vs TBD, in Mumbai at 8:00 PM

23 May: Eliminator TBD vs TBD, Place to be decided, at 8:00 PM

25 May: Qualifier 2 TBD vs TBD, Place to be decided, at 8:00 PM

27 May: Final TBD vs TBD in Mumbai at 8:00 PM