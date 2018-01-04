IPL 2018 retained players list CSK: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina set for great comeback; Jadeja likely to be 3rd name

IPL 2018 retained players list CSK: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina set to make a comeback. (PTI)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been the most successful team in Indian Premier League (IPL) and the man behind this favourable outcome is none other than former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Going by the fact, the south Indian side are sure to retain Mahi. Another player that is sure to bleed yellow is Suresh Raina. He has been there with the franchise ever since its inception in 2008 and since then the IPL legend has contributed a lot with his willow. Raina is out of the Team India at the moment, but the left-hander is an IPL legend, with 4,540 runs in 161 matches at an excellent strike-rate of 139.09. However, the team would be scratching their head when it comes down to choosing between R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. On one hand, where, Ashwin has completely lost his spot in the Indian side, while on the other hand, Jadeja has had an on-off type relationship with the national team.

One thing that Jadeja has and Ashwin does not is age. Jadeja is currently 29-year-old and is going to play against South Africa in the upcoming series. However, with Ashwin, he still is looking for a comeback. Nonetheless, CSK would like to go back on the winning spree and for that Jadeja might be a better option for them.

Well, interestingly, Chennai can have Ashwin too and that with Right to Match (RTM) card. So it will never be a loss for them.

As per the guidelines issued by the IPL governing council on December 6, a team can only retain a maximum number of 3 capped Indian players, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indian players. Also, each team can consist of a maximum number of 25 players (up to 8 overseas players) and a minimum of 18.

Here are the IPL 2018 most likely retained players CSK: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Dwayne Bravo

As per the latest guidelines issued by the IPL governing council, each team can opt for up to five players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (during the Player Auction).

Among the other top Indian players, MS Dhoni is set to return to Chennai Super Kings with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli is likely to stay with Royal Challengers Bangalore while Rohit Sharma will once again lead the Mumbai Indians.

This story will be updated once the list is announced.