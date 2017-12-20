IPL 2018: Gary Kirsten to coach Royal Challengers Bangalore, find out which department he is expected to get

Gary Kirsten likely to coach Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2018. (AP File Photo)

IPL 2018: Maybe India’s most successful coach of Indian cricket team, Gary Kirsten is coming back to India but this time only to coach an Indian Premier League side (IPL). Kirsten is all set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as batting coach for the upcoming IPL season. Notably, this is not the first time the South African batsman is going for coaching in the T20 league. He has earlier been part of the Delhi Daredevils franchise. Kirsten was coach of the Indian cricket team that won the 2011 World Cup in India.

RCB are yet to announce Kirsten’s agreement officially but it is likely that he will be given the role of the batting coach as Daniel Vettori, who has been the head coach for RCB, is still the part of team’s coaching staff. Gary Kirsten is currently the coach of Big Bash League team Hobart Hurricanes.’

Vettori is the head coach at Bangalore since past four years now and his stint has been a mixture of various results. In the 2014 season, RCB finished second from the bottom and a season later, they lost the second qualifier to Chennai Super Kings to finish third. The 2016 season was one of the best as they marched into the finals before losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The last season was a disaster as they won only three matches out of 14 and finished bottom of the table.

Kirsten was the coach for Delhi Daredevils in 2014 and 2015 before the franchise decided to remove him, hence ending his three-year contract in two. In the two seasons, he was the coach, the team finished last and second-last.

The auctions for IPL 2018 will be held on January 27 and 28 in Bangalore and a franchise can retain up to five players. Virat Kohli, the captain of the franchise, is one name that the team would like to retain for sure.