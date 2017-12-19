IPL 2018 auction date announced, see when will the teams retain and buy players

IPL 2018 auctions to take place in January.

BCCI on Tuesday announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held on January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru. “Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28, where most of the capped players will be up for sale,” the official said. Notably, as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) start their preparation for IPL 2018, the league’s governing body earlier, in December resolved the issue of how many players the two clubs can retain. As per IPL Governing Council, the player pool available for CSK and RR for retention will be players’ who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) and Gujarat Lions (GL) squads in IPL 2013. Moreover, both clubs can retain three players each before the auction. The IPL Governing Council also hiked the salary budget of the franchises from Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore for the next year’s auction, tentatively set for February. “The minimum spend will be 75 percent of the salary cap for each season,” the BCCI stated. CSK and RR are returning to fold after serving two-year suspensions. This means that former CSK skipper has a very big chance return to the team he captained so successfully before it was banned.

See the criteria which have to be adhered by the teams to retain five players:

1. Capped Indian players: maximum of three.

2. Overseas: maximum of two

3. Uncapped Indian players: maximum

Player retention price guidelines:

Players that will be retained will have more effect on franchises salary distribution. With this, the league will now move away from the existing price tags which saw the first retained player receive Rs 12.5 crores with the other retainees earning Rs 9.5, 7.5, 5.5 and 4 crores respectively.

1. If a team chooses to retain three players, a total of Rs 33 crores will be deducted from the base auction wallet (Rs 15, 11 and 7 for the three players respectively).

2. If a team chooses to retain two players, a total of Rs 21 crores will be deducted (Rs 12.5 and 8.5 respectively.

3. If a team retains just one player, Rs 12.5 crore will be deduced from the wallet of the franchise.

Auction Reserve Price:

Uncapped players will receive more at the auction with each segment receiving a Rs 10 lakh boost. The player in the lowest category will be valued at Rs 20 lakhs, rising up to Rs 30 and Rs 40 lakh for the upper categories. For the capped players, the categories at the higher end of the spectrum remain at INR 2 crore, 1.5 crores and 1 crore while the those at the lower end have been plumped up to INR 50 and 75 lakhs (earlier 30 and 50 lakhs).

Squad Size:

Teams will be permitted to have a maximum of 25 players (up to 8 overseas) and a minimum of 18 players.