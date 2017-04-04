When and where to watch IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony? What time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

The tenth edition of Indian Premier League will have as many as 8 opening ceremonies. (Source: IPL)

The Indian Premier League is back and the action will begin on 5th April 2017 when Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. IPL and entertainment go hand in hand and before the cricket takes over, the focus will be on the grand opening ceremony which will be a mix up of Bollywood and cricket. Playing at the home turf against a depleted RCB side, Hyderabad will certainly have the upper hand.

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury while Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are set to miss the initial part with an injury too. Shane Watson will have the added responsibility of leading the side in their absence. While Hyderabad is also facing a similar problem with questions over Mustafizur Rahman and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s absence, they are still in a better position than the visitors. To make things more interesting, this year’s tournament will have as many as eight opening ceremonies.

When is the IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony will take place on 5th April 2017 before the inaugural match between Hyderabad and Bangalore.

At what time will the event start?

The IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony will start at 06:30 PM IST or 18:30 hrs IST.

Where will the ceremony be held?

The opening ceremony will be held in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the ultimate encounter tomorrow, here’s a sneak on how the #OrangeArmy trained. ???? pic.twitter.com/uOvJ9ipZNc — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 4, 2017

Where can you watch the live broadcast of IPL 2017 Opening ceremony?

SPN is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League and you can watch the ceremony on Set Max, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the IPL 2017 Opening ceremony?

You can watch the live streaming on ESPN, SonyLIV and Hotstar. You can also get the live scores and updates on FinancialExpress.com.