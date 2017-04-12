WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard & other Mumbai Indians players dance to beats of ‘Tonight’s gonna be a good night’

Mumbai Indians will play their third match of the season on Wednesday evening against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: screenshot)

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League is underway and as expected it is turning out to be a riveting competition. We have had some exciting finishes and some breathtaking performances so far. One striking aspect of this season has been the entertainment being provided by the players off-field. While the dancing videos of cricketers for a commercial are already a hit among the fans, the Mumbai Indians franchise took it one step further and released a video that features all its players and coaching staff dancing to the beats of ‘Tonight’s gonna be a good night’.

Watch the full video here:

The video starts with all the Mumbai Indians players standing in a queue and the best part is captain Rohit Sharma’s entry along with the West Indian giant Kieron Pollard. Most players can be seen having the time of their life in this 2 minutes 27 seconds long video. The fun begins with the entry of India’s dashing all-rounder Hardik Pandya and comes to and end as West Indies’ top-order batsman Lendl Simmons shows his dance moves. The video also includes Harbhajan Singh, Krunal Pandya, Vinay Kumar and Shane Bond, who is the bowling coach of the side.

One disappointing thing for the fans is that legendary Sachin Tendulkar is missing in this video. Sachin who now plays the role of Mumbai Indians’ mentor would have been a treat to watch on the dance floor, especially after his latest stint as a singer with Sonu Nigam for his app 100 MB. Mahela JaJayawardeneho took over as the head coach of the side from Ricky Ponting this season is also missing from the video but given that he is a shy guy, it is quite understandable.

Watch Mumbai Indians prepare for their next game:

The Mumbai Indians had a mixed start to their season. In their opening game against the Rising Pune Supergiant, Rohit Sharma’s side lost the match by 7 wickets despite posting a good total of 183 runs. In that game, Hardik Pandya smashed 30 runs in the last over against Ashok Dinda. In their next match, the side made a decent comeback and defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders and once it was Pandya who emerged as a match-winners scoring 29 runs from just 11 balls.