WATCH: MS Dhoni trolls Kevin Pietersen, says ‘he is still my first Test wicket’ on mic

MS Dhoni gave a stunning reply to Kevin Pietersen. (Source: IPL)

The beauty of Indian Premier League is that players from all around the world come together to entertain people, keeping aside their personal differences. In the second match of this year’s edition, we witnessed a similar incident when former Indian captain MS Dhoni witty reply left everyone in splits. In the second over the Mumbai innings, Manoj Tiwary was wired and talking to the commentators.

In the commentary box was the former Pune player Kevin Pietersen, who in middle of the discussion asked Tiwary whether he can do KP a favour. The former England and RCB captain asked Manoj Tiwary to convey a message to MS Dhoni. He said, “Can you do me a favour ? Can you just whisper MS that I’m a better golfer than him.”

Watch the incident here:

VIDEO: On the MIC – @msdhoni stumps @KP24 … KP to MSD – Who is a better golfer? Dhoni’s reply was priceless http://t.co/enaG6O4SbV #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2017

Tiwary who was standing at the first slip went close to Dhoni and said, “Kevin Pietersen bolra hai ki vo apse better Golfer hai (Kevin Pietersen is saying that he is a better golfer than you).” Dhoni as always gave a fitting reply to his former teammate. “He is still my first Test wicket,” he said leaving everyone in splits. The only reply KP had in his defence was, “It was referral…It was referral …Not out….”

Yesterday, Yuvraj Singh showed a great example of sportsman spirit. During his breathtaking knock of 62 runs that took him just 27 balls, he smashed Aniket Choudhary for 17 runs in an over. The Rajasthan fast bowler who was making his IPL debut attacked Yuvi with a bouncer, he pulled and was dropped at the boundary rope by Sreenath Aravind. At the end of the over, Yuvi shook hands with the RCB pacer and appreciated his effort.