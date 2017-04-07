Virender Sehwag defends Ishant Sharma’s selection, gives stunning reply to Gautam Gambhir

Virender Sehwag awesome reply when reminded of Gautam Gambhir’s comments about Ishant Sharma. (Source: PTI)

Ever since his retirement from international cricket, Virender Sehwag has been entertaining fans from the commentary box. However, in this year’s Indian Premier League he is playing the role of Kings XI Punjab’s mentor but even that didn’t stop him from making his presence felt. When the former Indian opener announced that Ishant Sharma will be joining the Punjab side in place of an injured Murali Vijay, one journalist present at the event reminded him of Gautam Gambhir’s comment.

Sehwag’s former opening partner had taken a dig at Ishant Sharma by saying, “Nobody will pay Rs 2 crore for 4 overs. I am surprised to see Ishant’s base price.” This comment came after the tall Indian fast bowler went unsold in this year’s auction. Defending his new player, Sehwag replied to this by saying, “Tell me one thing, who pays your Rs 12 crore for playing 60 balls then?” This was a clear dig at Gambhir who was bought for that amount by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, he has enjoyed a good tenure at the Eden Gardens helping his side to lift the IPL trophy twice. Gautam Gambhir-led KKR will play their first match of the 10th season on Friday evening against Suresh Raina’s Gujarat Lions. KKR is without the services of their star all-rounder Andre Russell who is missing this season after a one-year ban was imposed on him. To replace him, KKR has bought England’s fast bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

On the other hand, Gujarat Lions will be without the services of Dwayne Bravo who out with an injury and Ravindra Jadeja will also miss the initial part of the season. Raina would be hoping to cover the bowling shortage with the batting resources. The Gujarat side has a very strong top order in Jason Roy, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith, Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik. Munaf Patel will also make a comeback to IPL after few years’ gap.