Virat Kohli’s absence unfelt, IPL 10 gets better opening than previous season; see data

Virat Kohli missed the first two games for RCB with a shoulder injury. (Source: PTI)

The 10th season of the Indian Premier League is off to a flying start. While most were speculating that IPL’s viewership may get affected this year due to the overdose of cricket and problems within BCCI, the latest numbers released by TV viewership monitoring agency BARC, shows it has been a happy beginning for the T20 league. According to the BARC, the average time spent per user for the first three matches was 1 hour and 12 minutes per match.

Given that some of the biggest names like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ab de Villiers and Dwayne Bravo were not in action in the first week of the Indian Premier League, it is a great number. The opening match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which took place on April 5, clocked 28.3 million impressions across Sony Max, Sony Six and Sony Six HD. This was more than 24.4 million impressions garnered by the opening match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) last year.

In the opening game of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Shane Watson was defeated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a vintage Yuvraj Singh smashed 62 runs from 27 balls. So far this season has been dominated by the batsmen as we have seen some great knocks by batsmen like Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir and Sanju Samson. Currently, the Kolkata Knight Riders are sitting on top of the table winning 2 of their first three games.

After 10 days of action, all the teams have lost at least one match in this season so far reflecting the competitiveness of the league. With Virat Kohli set to return against the Mumbai Indians on Friday evening, there will certainly be an increase in the viewership. In the second match on the same day, Ravindra Jadeja will also return for a struggling Gujarat Lions.