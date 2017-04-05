SRH vs RCB, IPL Score Updates, RCB-172: Vintage Yuvraj Singh guides Hyderabad to 35-run victory against Bangalore

RCB, led by Shane Watson face defending champions, the David Warner-led SRh on Wednesday. (BCCI)

The target for RCB is 208 runs and it isn’t going to be an easy chase in the absence of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Yuvraj Singh was at his best today and smashed his fastest ever IPL half-century. It is now Yuvraj Singh highest score for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. He was well supported by Moises Henriques who justified his selection by smashing 52 runs from just 37 balls.

Its all over from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Sunrisers have repeated the last year’s feat by defeating RCB. No matter how weak the opposition is, a win is a win and David Warner would be delighted with his team’s performances. There were a lot of positives for him. Almost everyone who got a chance to bat was among runs but most importantly, the vintage Yuvraj Singh is back and if he continues that form, SRH will be the favourites to lift the trophy once again.

The bowling looked good for them as well. Rashid Khan had a decent outing picking up two wickets on his debut and will grow in confidence with such performances. Ben Cutting picked up from where he left last season. Two huge sixes to finish the innings, followed by some good catches an runout, he is proving to be a huge asset as is Henriques. An unlikely candidate to bat at number 3 played a powerful knock.

RCB has a lot to think upon. They need to get that combination right and Shane Watson faces a huge task of keeping the side motivated. They haven’t won their first game of the tournament since 2011 and yet have managed to do well so that should be the idea going ahead.

11:35 PM: Ashish Nehra does the trick for Sunrisers as Shane Watson departs for 22. That could virtually be game over for the visitors. Nehra picks two in two and completes 100 wickets in the IPL.

11:27 PM: 57 runs needed from 24 balls but with Shane Watson in there it can happen. He holds the key for RCB and there won’t be a better opportunity than this to show his worth.

11:15 PM: Couple of quick wickets and RCB is back to square one. Travis Head was looking very dangerous but was removed just at the right time by Rashid Khan. The pressure is now on the newly appointed captain Shane Watson.

11:00 PM: This match is getting interesting. Travis Head has kept RCB in the game so far and we all know what Kedar Jadhav can do. We might be for an exciting finish here.

10:35 PM: Couple of good overs for SRH and they are back in the game. Both the spinners Rashid Khan and Deepak Hooda have picked up a wicket each. Chris Gayle is back in the hut and that would motivate the hosts.

10:20 PM: Brilliant start for RCB and the beast has been unleashed. Both Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh are looking very good and are putting the bad balls away. It is exactly the kind of start RCB needed.

9:50 PM: It was supposed to be a replay of last year’s final and the batsmen did make it a replay of last year’s final. 207 runs which is the highest total on this ground and David Warner will take with a smile. He gave the team a flying start, Dhawan picked up and smashed few quickies before Moises Henriques and Yuvraj Singh dismantled the batting completely. Deepak Hooda and Ben Cutting gave the innings the finishing touches and RCB have their task cut out now.

That last shot by Ben Cutting. Surely that was baseball! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 5, 2017

9:40 PM: Half-century for Yuvraj Singh and also his highest score for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as his wife Hazel Keech watches from the stands. It’s a great start for the Punjab boy. He has set Hyderabad on course for 200.

9:30 PM: It was a terrific knock by Moises Henriques. A lot of people would have questioned his selection ahead of Kane Williamson but 52 runs from 37 balls justifies it. He will also play an important role with the ball.

9:10 PM: Yuvraj Singh has got the crowd going. He has smashed his way to 31 runs from just 13 balls. At this rate, SRH should easily get past 200 runs. Shane Watson has tried everything but nothing has worked and to make things worse, Yuvi was dropped too.

8:55 PM: OUT! Big wicket for RCB. Stuart Binny strikes in his very first over. A great start for the Bangalore boy, he has got his side back in the game. Shikhar Dhawan has to go for 40.

8:30 PM: Shane Watson is into the attack himself. It has been a very good start for the Sunrisers Hyderabad despite losing an early wicket. Shikhar Dhawan has put the foot on the paddle and the fifty is up for the team.

8:15 PM: What a brilliant start to the match! In the first two overs we have seen a couple of fours, a six, a no ball, a free hit and a wicket. David Warner is back in the hut and the RCB would be happy but Aniket Chaudhary conceded 16 runs in his first overs and that’s a sign of worry.

Just an over and Aniket Choudhary has seen it all. A no-ball, a free hit that went for six and the big wicket of Warner!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 5, 2017

8:00 PM: So we are live and going for India’s biggest festival! It’s time for the Indian Premier League and the players are out. Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner will start the innings for the home side.

7:48 PM: This what Rashid Khan had to say before the start of the match:

7:45 PM: Here are the playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Shane Watson(c), Kedar Jadhav(w), Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha(w), Ben Cutting, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Ashish Nehra

07:36 PM: David Warner says SRH is happy to bat first. That’s what the most captains say but as we have seen over the years, teams are more interested in bowling first.

07:34 PM: Tymal Mills and Aniket Choudhary are making their debuts for RCB. In a historic move, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan also makes his debut.

07:31 PM: Shane Watson wins the toss, elects to field

7:15 PM: Even though RCB has one of the finest squads in the tournament, it won’t be easy to replace two players who aggregated 1,660 runs last season. Moreover, both these men are natural leaders so the management had to turn towards their third-choice captain, Shane Watson to fill the void. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to be without Mustafizur Rahman’s services who led their fast bowling unit last year but they still look a much better side on paper. Their fast bowling resources include Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Cutting, Ashish Nehra and Barinder Sran.

7:00 PM: However, all eyes will be on the opening duo of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan who will have to do bulk of scoring along with Yuvraj Singh. Interestingly, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain has scored a half-century in each of his seven games against RCB so far. If injuries were not enough to ruin the fun, Hyderabad witnessed a down pour one day before the match adding to the woes.

Playing Conditions: The weather forecast suggests there are very less chances of rain on Wednesday evening which means we can expect a full game. The conditions in Hyderabad are usually good for batting but since the temperature can go up to 40 degrees in the afternoon, we can expect a slightly dry wicket.

Team Combinations: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to do a lot of thinking to select the final XI. Shane Watson has already hinted that he might open the innings alongside Chris Gayle in Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s absence but that will lead to a very inexperienced middle-order with Kedar Jadhav being the only player with international runs in recent past. If given an opportunity, Travis Head can be the surprise package in ABD’s absence. It will be interesting to see if Samuel Badree makes it to the final team.

Coming to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have a very stable middle-order in Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha and Deepak Hooda but the real problem will be to finalise the four overseas players. The management has paid a huge amount for Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan but will he make it to the XI ahead of players like Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting and Chris Jordan, will be interesting to see. Another Afghan player Mohammad Nabi can have a huge role to play both with the bat as well as with the ball.