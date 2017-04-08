Rising Pune Supergiant owner’s brother Harsh Goenka makes fun of MS Dhoni, Twitter rages all over again

An old pic of MS Dhoni with Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka. (Source: PTI)

Looks like Harsh Goenka, the brother of Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka is not learning from his mistakes. After Pune’s loss against the Kings XI Punjab on Saturday afternoon, he took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of strike-rates of Pune players from this season. His tweet read as, “#RPS batting statistics until now – Manoj Tiwari, Rahane, Christian have the best strike rates.”

The interesting part here was Daniel Christian who played his first match for the side on Saturday was placed below Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has a strike-rate of 73.91. So, it clear attack at the former Indian captain for his substandard performance in this season so far. This ofcourse didn’t go well with the Twitterati who came out in defence of MS Dhoni and destroyed Harsh Goenka.

Check out the top Twitter reactions here:

#RPS batting statistics until now – Manoj Tiwari, Rahane , Christian have the best strike rates. pic.twitter.com/JKya3lxHKC — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 8, 2017

@hvgoenka U are lucky tat MS is playing 4 RPS. D mere presence of him will spread positve energy in the dressing room. M so so sad why rps bought him — Roshan Agarwal (@imroshanagarwal) April 8, 2017

@hvgoenka Oh Mr. Please grow up! It’s just second match of @IPL so better please shut! — Sneha???????? (@crazysneha7) April 8, 2017

@BeBachani @hvgoenka he’s a legend and will always be which a team owner can never be — Kanjar (@kanjar_munda) April 8, 2017

This wasn’t Harsh Goenka’s first attempt to bring down Mahendra Singh Dhoni as after Pune’s win against Mumbai Indians a couple of days ago he posted a tweet calling Steve Smith ‘king of the jungle’. “RPSvMI Smith proves who’s the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Captains innings. Great move to appoint him as captain,” read Goenka’s tweet. After a massive outrage on the social media platform, he was forced to take down this post.