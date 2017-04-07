IPL RPS vs MI: Pune beat Mumbai by 7 wickets

Chasing 185 for a win, Pune overhauled the target with a ball to spare in a tense finish as they reached 187 for 3 in 19.5 overs. (PTI)

Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, riding on half centuries from captain Steven Smith (84 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (60), in their IPL match here today. Chasing 185 for a win, Pune overhauled the target with a ball to spare in a tense finish as they reached 187 for 3 in 19.5 overs. Smith smashed seven fours and three sixes from 54 balls for his unbeaten 84 while Rahane hit 60 from 34 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes as the duo raised 58 runs from the second wicket to set up the win.

Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai scored 184 for 8 on the back of Hardik Pandya’s late heroics. Hardik Hardik Pandya (35 off 15 balls) stunned the home crowd as he scored four sixes and a boundary to take 30 runs from the final over bowled by Ashok Dinda. South African Tahir (3/28), who was unsold in the IPL auction and drafted in the Pune team as a late replacement, triggered a top-order collapse after Mumbai’s rollicking start after they were put into bat.

But Pandya’s late flourish negated Tahir’s fine effort as Mumbai rattled up 64 runs in the last five overs.