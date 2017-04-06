IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs MI T20 Match Updates, RPS-187/3: Steve Smith powers Pune to 7-wicket win with 1 ball remaining

Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Super Giant face Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. (Source: IPL)

Another great game of cricket. When it comes to the Indian Premier League, you know every day is going to deliver something new. We had an outstanding opening game yesterday but this one was much closer. Asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians came out all guns blazing. There were no half-centuries, no big individual scores and yet the team’s total reached 185 runs. Jos Butler top-scored with a 19-ball 38 while Nitish Rana (34) and Hardik Pandya (35 not out) were the other notable contributors.

Pune responded in style with Ajinkya Rahane’s brilliant knock from the top. He started the season in style by smashing 60 runs from 34 balls in an innings that included 6 fours and 3 sixes. Steve Smith played an important part with his half-century as well and Dhoni gave it the final touches. The biggest positive for Pune would be Imran Tahir. The leg-spinner from South Africa picked 3 wickets and was the star of the match.

11:40 PM: That’s a wrap from Pune. The Rising Pune Supergiant have won the match by 7-wickets thanks to a flawless knock by Steve Smith.

11:33 PM: It was an excellent second last over by Jasprit Bumrah and he could have got a wicket on the last ball had Tim Southee not dropped the catch. Pollard will bowl the last over, he gave away 16 in first.

11:23 PM: 27 runs needed from 18 balls. With MS Dhoni and Steve Smith still in, Pune should win this game easily from here.

11:16 PM: MS Dhoni is the new man in with 41 runs required from 27 balls. He walks in because Hardik Pandya got rid of Ben Stokes who was caught on the boundary by Tim Southee.

11:08 PM: Fifty for Steve Smith. Not the first time he raised the bat in India but the last time he played a T20 was 12 months back in the IPL itself. So, he would be a relaxed man.

10:58 PM: Steve Smith is leading the charge for Pune. He has raced his way to 37 runs from 32 balls. In last 4 overs, 32 runs have come. With MS Dhoni yet to come, this match is still open.

10:45 PM: OUT! Big wicket for Mumbai. Ajinkya Rahane is gone for 60 and Nitish Rana pulled off a blinder. It took the third umpire some time to confirm it was a clear catch but Rahane had to leave.

10:35 PM: Half-century for Ajinkya Rahane. It took him just 27 balls to get to the 50-run mark. It’s been a fluent knock so far and a great time to get in form. Pune needs 105 runs from 69 balls now.

10:25 PM: Over the years there have been many talks about Ajinkya Rahane’s strike rate in the shorter formats of the game but today we are witnessing a different version of him. Pune would like him to stay at one end and finish the game for them.

10:10 PM: OUT! That’s the first wicket for Mumbai Indians. Mayank Agarwal departs for 6. Ajinkya Rahane is at the other end and is off to a great start. Steve Smith is the new man. There would be a lot of pressure on him.

9:40 PM: Three back to back sixes by Hardik Panya and the crowd is on its feet. What a brilliant over! 30 runs from the last one. 4 sixes and a four by Hardik, Mumbai would be the happy dugout. The target for Pune will be 185.

9:30 PM: OUT! Another wicket for the Rising Pune Supergiant and Pollard is back in the hut. That’s a big one, he could have changed the match in a couple of big strokes. Hardik Pandya is the last recognised batsman left.

09:10 PM: OUT! Adam Zampa strikes, removes Rana. Mumbai Indian struggling at 125/6

09:00 PM: OUT! Rajat Bhatia strikes again. Krunal Pandya goes foe a slog, skies it for MS Dhoni to take an easy catch

08:55 PM: Krunal Pandya is the new batsman

08:53 PM: OUT! Ambati Rayudu dismissed. Soft dismissal by Rajat Bhatia. Slower ball by Bhatia, Rayudu hits it back to the bowler

8:45 PM: Pune has pulled things back nicely after in last few overs. The big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler had a huge role to play in it. Ambati Rayudu is still in the middle and Keiron Pollard is yet to come, so expect some fireworks in the final overs.

8:32 PM: Can you believe it? Two months ago, Imran Tahir had no buyers and now, he has picked 3 wickets form his first 11 balls. No matter how many strategies you make, its cricket that has the last laugh.

8:23 PM: OUT! Imran Tahir strikes on his second ball and Parthiv Patel has to go. There comes the long run and Pune is delighted. Rohit Sharma is the new man in.

8:14 PM: Great moment there! Kevin Pietersen from the commentary box told MS Dhoni, “I’m a better golfer than you.” The former Indian captain shuts him by saying, “You were still my first Test wicket.”

8:00 PM: Another surprise move by the Mumbai Indians Jos Buttler is opening the batting with Parthiv Patel. Ashoke Dinda starts for the Pune side.

7:52 PM: There is no Harbhajan Singh for Mumbai Indians today which is a very interesting choice. In fact, they are playing with the only spinner in Krunal Pandya. On the other hand, Pune is playing with two leg-spinners in Imran Tahir and Adam Zampa.

7:45 PM: Here is a look at the MI paltan:

7:40 PM: Here are the playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Nitish Rana, Jos Buttler, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah

Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Steven Smith(c), Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni(w), Ben Stokes, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Ashok Dinda

7:36 PM: The Pune side is all set for the clash:

7:32 PM: So that’s the news from the centre, Steve Smith has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma confirms Mitchell Mcclenaghan is back in the side and Tim Southee is playing as well. Both Pandya brothers are in too so that’s an interesting line up.

7:28 PM: Lasith Malinga is yet to arrive in India and won’t be available for this match. That’s a huge setback for the Mumbai Indians side but they do have three quality fast bowlers in Tim Southee, Mitchel Johnson and Mitchell McClenaghan.

7:25 PM: The pitch looks really good for batting. No score might be safe on this one:

7:20 PM: Here is a look at the Pune side:

7:08 PM: Meet team Pune before the match begins:

7:05 PM: Here are the live visuals from the stadium:

7:00 PM: The second opening ceremony of this year’s Indian Premier League has begun at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium and we have the local boy Riteish Deshmukh performing.

6:50 PM: It will be a big game for Mahendra Singh Dhoni as well who will not be the captain for the first time in the Indian Premier League. We have seen him giving inputs to Virat Kohli in the past, will he do it again? We’ll find out today.

6:30 PM: Pune is all set to host the match:

MCA,Pune is easily one of the best stadiums in India! ????️

We're ready for you to fill the stands with pure energy!???? #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI



Playing conditions: Despite the controversy regarding the wicket in the Test series against Australia, Pune is known for batting friendly conditions and the first innings totals of 185, 160, 195 and 159 in the four matches played here hints the same. Out of these, three totals were chased down by the teams batting second, so the captain winning the toss may not hesitate in electing to bowl first.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, A Gunarathna , K Khejroliya, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Kunal Pandya, Deepak Punia.

Rising Pune Super Giants: Steve Smith (captain), MS Dhoni, Mayank Agarwal, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Ankit Sharma, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Chahar, Ashok Dinda, Faf du Plessis, Lockie Ferguson. Usman Khawaja, Jaskaran Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Milind Tondon, Manoj Tiwary, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir