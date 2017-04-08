IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs KXIP T20 Match Updates: Glenn Maxwell faces in-form Steve Smith on captaincy debut

On the other hand, Punjab will be led by yet another new captain in Glenn Maxwell. (PTI)

What a fantastic start we have had to the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League. In all the three games so far, we have seen three magical knocks. In the opening game, it was vintage Yuvraj, followed by dancing Steve Smith and yesterday Chris Lynn destroyed the Gujarat Lions. Going by the history and size of the ground, we may be up for another thrilling game of cricket at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. This is the same venue where Virender Sehwag scored 219 runs against West Indies.

Talking about the teams, even though Pune won their opening match, they have a lot of problems in the bowling department, Ashok Dinda had a nightmare game two days ago and ideally should be dropped but what are the options? Jaydev Unadkat is the only big name and the team management might be tempted to play Daniel Christain or Lockie Ferguson in place of a spinner.

On the other hand, Punjab will be led by yet another new captain in Glenn Maxwell. He didn’t have a very good season with the bat last year and was dropped so there will be added pressure on Maxwell. Manan Vohra will have a bigger role to play in the side in the absence of Murali Vijay. With the inclusion of Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron, the bowling unit looks better too.

IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs KXIP T20 Match Updates:

2:30 PM: Here is what coach Mithun Manhas has to say:

Coach @mithunmanas shares his thoughts about the team ahead of our opening game today. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/Wv86q0DKcP — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 8, 2017

Playing Conditions: All the tickets are sold for the game and fans can expect yet another high scoring encounter. For big hitters like Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, MS Dhoni and Glenn Maxwell, it should not be tough to clear the shorter boundaries. The team winning the toss would prefer to bowl first

Squads-

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (captain), MS Dhoni, Mayank Agarwal, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Ankit Sharma, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Chahar, Ashok Dinda, Faf du Plessis, Lockie Ferguson. Usman Khawaja, Jaskaran Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Milind Tondon, Manoj Tiwary, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (captain), Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy, Rinku Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Gurkeerat Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, M Vijay, Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla, Ishant Sharma