IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KXIP T20 Match Updates, RCB: 22/3, Punjab strikes early

IPL 2017 LIVE, RCB VS KXIP: AB De Villiers makes a comeback into RCB.

In what is expected to be another thrilling encounter between two sides heavily dependent on their explosive batting line-ups, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face King XI Punjab in Indore today. RCB will still be led by former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as Virat Kohli is out due to injury. Meanwhile, AB De Villiers replaces Chris Gayle in the team. The first look at the pitch shows a good covering of grass. And judging from the first look, it looks like a hard pitch, where the batsman can trust the bounce on the surface.

While Bangalore has been heavily dependent on its strong batting line up in all these seasons, the absence of Virat Kohli and ABD, coupled with the Chris Gayles’s lack of form has left them wanting more. Punjab, on the other hand, under the leadership of Glenn Maxwell have played some very aggressive cricket in this IPL and would look to continue in the same route.

08:42 PM: SIX! Mandeep Singh gets one short of length, hits it over square leg boundary for a huge SIX

08:24 PM: FOUR! ABD breaks the shackles. That was fast, on the leg and ABD flicks it through mid on for a boundary.

08:23 PM: OUT! Kedar Jadhav finds himself trapped in front of the wicket. Tough luck for him. The ball hit him high on the pads.

08:21 PM: Kedar Jadhav is the new man in.

08:14 PM: OUT! Vinod lofts one to Glenn Maxwell at long on. RCB 18/1

8:01 PM: OUT! Shane Watson has been bowled by Axar Patel for 1. RCB 2/1

07:59 PM: Axar Patel opens the bowling for KXIP.

07:57 PM: Shane Watson opens the innings with Vishnu Vinod.

07:44 PM: AB De Villiers replaces Chris Gayle in the RCB team.

07:30: RCB won the toss, elects to bat

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell(c), David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Varun Aaron

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Shane Watson(c), Mandeep Singh, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Vishnu Vinod(w), Pawan Negi, Iqbal Abdulla, Tymal Mills, Yuzvendra Chahal, Billy Stanlake