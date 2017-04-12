IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH T20 Match Updates: Mustafizur Rahman into mix as Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians face defending champions, Sun Risers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

There was so much buzz around the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad before the season began for various reasons. Starting from the uncertainty around the availability of their star player from the previous season, Mustafizur Rahman to the mystery around their new signing Rashid Khan, Sunrisers had many issues to address. However, from whatever, we have seen so far, it looks like the best side both on paper as well as on field. Rashid Khan has been the surprise package setting the stage on fire, Yuvraj Singh has been a total revelation and if the reports are to be believed, Mustafizur has joined the team as well.

However, the task in hand for the captain David Warner will be to include the Bangladesh player in the final 11 and it is not going to be easy given that everyone is in form. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have a lot of things to worry about despite their victory against KKR. The top order has failed miserably and it is time for Rohit Sharma to get back to the opening slot. Also, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya who have been batting in the lower order need to used in a more advanced role.

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH T20 Match Updates:

Squads-

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, A Gunarathna , K Khejroliya, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner(c), Moises Henriques, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Rashid Khan, Barinder Sran, Ricky Bhui, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Eklavya Dwivedi, Pravin Tambe, Ben Laughlin, Tanmay Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Chris Jordan