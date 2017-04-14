IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs RCB T20 Match Updates: Virat Kohli returns as wounded Bangalore takes on spirited Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rohit Sharma would be hoping for an improved performance with the bat.

After a lot of speculations and predictions, it is finally happening. Virat Kohli returns for the Royal Challengers Bangalore side for this important clash against Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians and, his team needs him badly. Last year’s finalists, RCB have found it difficult to get the right combination so far this season. In the first three matches, they have tried three batting combinations and the injuries to some of their key players haven’t helped their case either. Virat Kohli’s comeback will solve some if not all of Bangalore’s problems.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, is riding in the form of Pandya brothers. In the previous match, Ravi Shastri said, a Mumbai match is not over until the Pandyas are out and both Hardik and Krunal are proving it right. They have won two matches from the impossible position for their side but Mahela Jayawardene would be hoping for an improved performance from his top order. Rohit Sharma’s comeback after injury hasn’t been very pleasing and the ideal option for him would be to open the batting.

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs RCB T20 Match Updates:

Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore’s preparation for the game:

Squads-

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, A Gunarathna , K Khejroliya, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Shane Watson(c), Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Harshal Patel, Adam Milne, Iqbal Abdulla, Samuel Badree, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers