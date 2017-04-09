IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs KKR T20 Match Updates: Lasith Malinga joins team as Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai take on Gautam Gambhir’s Knight Riders

On the other hand, KKR would not like to shuffle the winning combination but there is a scope of adding another fast bowler but for that, Gautam Gambhir will have to compromise one spinner. (PTI)Two teams who scored 180 plus runs in their first games yet their campaign has got off to such different starts. While Mumbai Indians lost to Rising Pune Supergiant in their opening match despite scoring over 180 runs while batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders dismantled the Gujarat Lions as record-breaking opening partnership between Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn guided the team to a 10-wicket victory.

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs KKR T20 Match Updates:

7:05 PM: Rohit Sharma won’t be too worried. By now, he must have got used to of these types of starts. The problem for Mumbai has always been to find the right combination. As we saw in the last game, they dropped Harbhajan Singh calling it a tactical move. But, the off-spinner should find himself in the playing XI for this clash along with the leg-spinner Karn Sharma who was bought for a huge amount.

On the other hand, KKR would not like to shuffle the winning combination but there is a scope of adding another fast bowler but for that, Gautam Gambhir will have to compromise one spinner. Given Sunil Narine's IPL record, it will have to be one of either Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav. Chris Lynn was outstanding for the Knights and would be hoping to continue the form.

Squads-

