IPL Cricket Score, MI vs KKR T20 Match Updates, MI-180/6: Kung fu Pandya does it again, powers Mumbai to a thumping win

There is a reason why Hardik Pandya is rated so high in India’s cricketing scene. He did it against Pune but unfortunately the side lost but today he made sure that he takes the side to a thumping victory. Mumbai Indians needed that sort of an innings to lift their spirits. Nitish Rana was equally brilliant. He thrilled in the previous match as well and could be the find of the season for MI paltan.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have a lot of things to worry about and this lost comes right at the bottom of the list. Both Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn left the field with injuries. This is a long tournament and losing two crucial players so early can be very dangerous. The KKR think tank would also be regretting the decision of making Ankit Rajpoot bowl the second last over. He gave away 19 runs in that one leaving nothing for Trent Boult to defend.

IPL MI vs KKR T20 Highlights:

11:50 PM: That’s it Mumbai Indians win the game and Hardik Pandya is the man of the moment. He took his side out of an impossible situation and won the game from them smashing 29 runs from just 11 balls.

This what Hardik Pandya said yesterday:

11:45 PM: KKR is gifting the match to the Mumbai Indians. First, it was Suryakumar Yadav who gave away a boundary and now Rishi Dhawan dropped a dolly. The luck favours Hardik Pandya.

11:42 PM: Two runs from the first ball of the last over and Hardik Pandya is back on strike. Mumbai needs 9 runs to win from 5 balls.

11:39 PM: OUT! Nitish Rana is gone. That is a huge moment in this game. Harbhajan Singh is the new man in. He can hit few big shots but needs to bat sensibly and get Pandya on strike.

11:36 PM: Brilliant start to the 19th over by Nitish Rana. 10 runs have come from the first 2 balls, he reaches his half-century. It’s game on for Mumbai Indians.

11:35 PM: Hardik Pandya has made things very interesting by hitting a six of the last ball of the 18th over. 30 runs have come in last 12 balls and that’s what Mumbai Indians needs from the last 12 as well. Anything is possible here.

11:25 PM: Big wicket for KKR! Kieron Pollard is gone and Gautam Gambhir must be a relaxed man. This one is going away from Mumbai’s hands too. Hardik Pandya walks in but he will have to do something special to win the match from here.

11:10 PM: Another one down for the Mumbai Indians and the big man, Kieron Pollard is out in the middle. He will play an important role in this run chase.

10:50 PM: A huge umpiring blunder! Rohit Sharma couldn’t believe it. There was a big inside edge but the umpire gave it out. That’s a big blow for the Mumbai Indians. It can change the entire game. Krunal Pandya is at the crease with Nitish Rana.

10:25 PM: Big blow for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chris Lynn made a brilliant effort to take that catch but couldn’t reach there. As soon as he was down, Lynn called for help. He left the field immediately and was holding his hand. Not a good sign for KKR!

10:10 PM: A decent start for the Mumbai Indians. Yes, there have been some problems and Parthiv Patel hasn’t looked very comfortable but the chasing side hasn’t lost any wicket in the first three overs and that’s the good part.

9:45 PM: Brilliant stuff from Manish Pandey. A couple of days ago it was a Mumbai Indians batsman who scored 30 runs off the final over but today it was their chance to be on the receiving end. Innings like these make you a great player and Manish Pandey is surely one.

9:25 PM: Suryakumar Yadav is gone and Manish Pandey is joined by Chris Woakes. He can hit few big ones and with just three overs remaining, KKR would love to see some of that. But, with one over of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah left, it isn’t going to be easy.

9:10 PM: Yusuf Pathan never looked comfortable during his stay at the wicket and the responsibility of guiding the side to a respectable total has come on the shoulders of Manish Pandey now. He has the talented Suryakumar Yadav on the other end.

8:50 PM: Another one down for the Mumbai Indians. Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Chris Lynn by trapping him in front of the wicket. He batted well for his 32 runs but the team would have wanted him to continue.

8:35 PM: Brilliant comeback by the Mumbai Indians. Krunal Pandya got rid of both Gautam Gambhir as well as Robin Uthappa in the same over. Chris Lynn is looking good and is joined by Manish Pandey. This will be an important partnership.

8:15 PM: Great start for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Both the openers have started from where they left in the last match. This is exactly what the dressing room would have hoped for.

8:00 PM: So we are live for the all important clash between two very good sides. The KKR openers are out in the middle. It is Gautam Gambhir with that man Chris Lynn once again. They were on fire a couple of days ago and would be hoping to carry the form. But, with the ball in hand is Lasith Malinga.

7:50 PM: Meet the Mumbai Indians side:

7:45 PM: So, the Mumbai Indians are back to their usual ways. Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh are back in the playing XI and rightly so. These are not the players to be left out.

7:35 PM: Rohit Sharma has one the toss and elects to bat first. Here are the playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir(c), Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa(w), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine, Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel(w), Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Rana, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan

7:20 PM: We had a decent first game where the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Gujarat Lions convincingly. This was Gujarat Lions second consecutive defeat this season.

7:05 PM: Rohit Sharma won’t be too worried. By now, he must have got used to of these types of starts. The problem for Mumbai has always been to find the right combination. As we saw in the last game, they dropped Harbhajan Singh calling it a tactical move. But, the off-spinner should find himself in the playing XI for this clash along with the leg-spinner Karn Sharma who was bought for a huge amount.

6:30 PM: On the other hand, KKR would not like to shuffle the winning combination but there is a scope of adding another fast bowler but for that, Gautam Gambhir will have to compromise one spinner. Given Sunil Narine’s IPL record, it will have to be one of either Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav. Chris Lynn was outstanding for the Knights and would be hoping to continue the form.

Squads-

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, A Gunarathna , K Khejroliya, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rovman Powell, R Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Darren Bravo, Sayan Ghosh, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Singh Rajput, Colin de Grandhomme