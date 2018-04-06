IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch Indian Premier League on TV

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: The first match will be played on April 7.

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Online: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League begins on April 7 when the Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The IPL 2018 IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place on the same day and at the same venue before the first match. The 90-minute show will see many Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan entertain the spectators. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra were also set to perform at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League but both the actors pulled out due to different reasons. While Ranveer Singh got injured, Parineeti was shooting non-stop for ‘Namastey England’ in Patiala and had back-to-back, pre-committed endorsement commitments.

Among captains, only Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will attend the opening ceremony of IPL 2018. Other captains namely Virat Kohli (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (RR), Kane Williamson (SRH), Gautam Gambhir (DD), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), R Ashwin (KXIP) will not attend the ceremony due to logistical reasons.

The league had suffered a major setback before the start as two of its biggest superstars, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned by Cricket Australia for 12 months for their role in the ball-tampering controversy. Smith was replaced by Heinrich Klassen while Alex Hales was roped in by SRH to replace Warner.

When is IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place on April 7 i.e. Saturday. The first match of the tournament will be played on the same day.

Where is IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2018 opening ceremony will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The same venue will host the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

What time does IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony start?

The event will start at 5:00 PM IST and will go on for about 90 minutes. The toss for MI vs CSK match will take place at 7:30 PM.

How to watch IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony on TV?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2018 will be aired on all Star Sports channel. It is the official broadcaster for IPL 2018.

Where to watch IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Online?

You can follow all the live updates of IPL 2018 opening ceremony at FinancialExpress.com. IPL 2018 opening ceremony live streaming online will also be available on Hotstar.