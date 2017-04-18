IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad eke out five-run win against Kings XI Punjab

Skipper David Warner hit 70 off 54 balls. (PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kings XI Punjab by five runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here tonight. Sent into bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 159 for six with skipper David Warner hitting 70 off 54 balls at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

In reply, Punjab were staring at a defeat at 62 for five at the end of 10th over, but Manan Vohra (95 off 50 balls) brought the visitors within striking distance of pulling off an incredible win. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned excellent figures of 5/19, had the last laugh as the seamer trapped Vohra in the penultimate over of the match.

Vohra struck nine boundaries and five sixes during his whirlwind knock. Kings XI Punjab were eventually bowled out for 154 in 19.4 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, thus, registered their first win after suffering two defeats.