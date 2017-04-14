IPL 2017: In first 3 matches viewership jumped 40%; Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clocks 28.3 mn

Aniket Choudhary of the Royal Challengers Bangalore reacts after a delivery during IPL 2017 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. (PTI)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to continue to generate viewer interest. The first three matches of the 10th edition have garnered 40% more viewership than corresponding matches last year. Data from TV viewership monitoring agency BARC India showed that the average time spent per user for the first three matches was 1 hour and 12 minutes per match. The opening match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which took place on April 5, clocked 28.3 million impressions across Sony Max, Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

The second match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Pune Supergiants (RPS) registered 30.3 million impressions, while Gujarat Lions (GL) versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) raked in 29.7 million impressions. As per IPL broadcaster Sony, VIVO IPL 2017 clocked a cumulative reach of 185.7 million viewers over three matches, while the first three matches of 2016 got a cumulative reach of 160.7 million.

In IPL 9, the opening match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) had garnered 24.4 million impressions, while the next two matches between Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and between Kings XI Punjab (KP) and Gujarat Lions (GL), clocked 17.8 million and 20.9 million impressions, respectively. BARC has clarified that due to some dynamic changes in the measurement system, last year’s performance may not be strictly comparable.