IPL 2017: Chris Gayle to Yusuf Pathan; 5 big hitters to keep an eye on

Chris Gayle has hit 251 siexs in 91 innings in the Indian Premier League. (Source: PTI/BCCI)

They say in T20s one good over can change the course of the match but to produce that one good over, you need powerful humans who can hit the ball few rows back in the stands. As we head towards the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, all eyes will be once again on these destroyers who can demolish the best of the bowling attacks on their day. Players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers find themselves ion the top half of the list of maximum six hitters in IPL but the muscle power is missing. Here is the list of powerful machines who can set the stage on fire this season:

1. Chris Gayle

44% of Chris Gayle’s runs in the Indian Premier League have come through sixes and that shouldn’t surprise anyone given his big-hitting abilities. His autobiography titled the Six Machine sums it all. The RCB opener has smashed 251 sixes in 91 innings and will have a bigger role to play in this year’s competition in the absence of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

2. MS Dhoni

The former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had a rather quiet T20 international cricket but when it comes to the IPL, there is no match for him. With 140 sixes in 128 innings, Dhoni has built some reputation of hitting it big in the death overs. Even though his strike-rate has gone down in last few years, with the burden of captaincy off, fans can expect a Dhoni special season this time.

3. Yusuf Pathan

For years, Yusuf Pathan has carried the baton of big-hitting for India in the world of Chris Gayle and Keiron Pollard. On his day, Yusuf can dismantle any bowling attack in the world. He has 140 sixes in 122 innings to his name and looked a more responsible batsman last season. If he can continue that form, KKR will be in a very good position of lifting the title.

4. David Warner

In a list of men with huge and strong built, a short-heightened David Warner makes the cut with one of the best bottom hands in the game. The SRH captain has smashed 134 sixes in 100 innings and finished as the second highest run-scorer in last season. He’ll once again have the responsibility of leading from the front.

5. Keiron Pollard

There are not too many players in the world who can hit the ball as hard as Kerion Pollard. Even though consistency is a slight issue with the West Indian giant, 125 sixes in 97 innings are enough to justify his potential. If Jos Buttler and Keiron Pollard find their form early, there won’t be a stopping for the Mumbai Indians side.