How do IPL teams make money? Here are 5 sources of income

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is underway and we are once again witnessing some thrilling drama on-field. However, when it comes to the Indian Premier League, there is more to the league than just cricket. During the auctions, we have seen teams spending crores of rupees just to get the desired players. With the kind of money involved in the league, it is hard to ignore the financial aspect of the game. So, the big question remains to be, how do the IPL teams make money? Well, let’s find out:

1. Sponsors

Everything that crosses the boundary rope and enters the field has a price tag, ranging from a player’s bat to the bails on the stumps. Sponsors are the real source of income in the Indian Premier League. Teams have sponsors for everything. There are the main sponsor, a jersey sponsor and even a sleeve sponsor which is their main source of income.

2. Media Rights

More than the teams, it is the BCCI that makes money from the media rights. Currently, Sony holds the broadcasting rights for IPL while Star has the online streaming rights. However, the teams have come up with separate shows like Knight club for KKR which are being shown separately.

3. Tickets

Another major source of income for the IPL teams are tickets. Just like any other major sports event, the IPL teams also depend largely on their fans for revenue. It is one of the most watched leagues across the world with full houses on most occasions. Since each team has 7 home games, they have a fair opportunity to generate money.

4. Brand Value

Brand value adds a lot for the team. If you have star players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or AB de Villiers in your team, you have a better chance of attracting the brands and investors. Similarly, Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta also add a lot in that aspect along with business leaders like Keshav Bansal and Neeta Ambani.

5. Prize Money

The prize money for winning the Indian Premier League is RS 15 Crores which doesn’t sound too much given that a team like Rising Pune Supergiant spent Rs 14.5 crores on a single player like Ben Stokes. However, it is certainly a medium to generate revenue for the winners as well as runners up. If a team does well over a period of time, it is likely to make good money from prize money.