From ‘slap gate’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Wankhede ban’, here are top 5 controversies from IPL

The Indian Premier League is back for its 10th edition and as much as it has entertained the cricket lovers over the last nine seasons, the tournament has found one or the other reasons to stay in controversies as well. May it be on-field clashes between the players or off-field accusations, the IPL has given a lot to write and speak about. As the league celebrates its 10th anniversary, let’s have a look at all the major controversies:

1. The Slap-Gate

In the first season of the Indian Premier League, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slapped the fast bowler Sreesanth at the end of a Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab match. This was the first controversy in IPL and as a result, Harbhajan was banned for the remaining season while his entire match fees went as fine. The then Mumbai Indians coach Lalchand Rajput was fined 50% match fee for not stopping the incident.

2. Shah Rukh’s ban in Wankhede Stadium

In 2012, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is also the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders got into a scuffle with the security guards at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MCA alleged SRK of being drunk and misbehaving in the stand and he was consequently banned for 5 years from entering the stadium.

3. The spot-fixing saga

Controversies favourite child, S Sreesanth was back in the news when he along with two other Rajasthan Royals players: Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila was accused of spot-fixing. The Indian fast bowler was given a life ban in 2012 which was later taken off. Since then BCCI has taken some strong steps to keep corruption away from cricket.

4. Lalit Modi’s expulsion

From being the father of IPL to a discard, Lalit Modi has had his share of roller coaster ride as IPL grew over the years. A special committee formed by BCCI found Modi guilty of rigging bids in the IPL and he was eventually expelled in 2013. It was one of the most hyped and talk about controversies of IPL.

5. Rajasthan Royal and Chennai Super Kings’ suspension

The two of the most decorated sides of the Indian Premier League took a hit by the spot-fixing saga as Gurunath Meiyappan, the son-in-law of CSK owner N Srinivasan was accused of involvement in fixing. Rajasthan Royals’ owner Raj Kundra was also found guilty of match-fixing. Both the sides were suspended till 2018.