Ashok Dinda goes on worst-bowling record breaking spree and Twitter can’t stop trolling him; check top reactions

Ashok Dinda gave away 30 runs in the final over against the Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI)

In the second match of the 10th edition of Indian Premier League, the Rising Pune Supergiant defeated the Mumbai Indians thanks to a wonderful half-century by the captain Steve Smith. However, more tthanSmith it was Dinda who was the talk of the town and for all the wrong reasons. For those who have followed the IPL over the years, a disappointed Dinda with his hands on hips is a very familiar sight. So many times we have seen him getting smashed for an expensive over towards the end of the innings.

Yesterday was no exception as the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya got the better of Dinda and scored 30 runs of his last over. Pandya’s heroics included 4 sixes and a four. In this game, Dinda went to break many worst bowling records, a feat that he won’t be proud of. This was the most expensive 20th over in the history of the Indian Premier League. Here is the complete list:

1. Ashok Dinda – 30 runs

2. David Hussey – 27 runs

3. R Shukla – 27 runs

4. Ashok Dinda – 26 runs

5. Ashok Dinda – 26 runs

6. Mashrafe Mortaza – 26 runs

So, now Dinda has three of the six most expensive final overs in the history of IPL. Not just this, he became the first bowler to concede 57 or more runs in an IPL match twice. In 2013, he gave away 63 runs from his 4 overs against the Mumbai Indians. As usual, Twitter can’t stop trolling him, check out the top reactions:

ABD scores the first 50 for RPSG. The name is Ashok BhimChandra Dinda. #IPL — Ravi Maestri (@ravimaestri) April 6, 2017

Yesterday: Vintage Yuvraj

Today: Vintage Dinda#IPL2017 — Vignesh (@MadridistaSays) April 6, 2017

We should nominate Dinda for high jump and Imran Tahir for 100 meter race.. — Sarcastic Dude (@Sarcasticdudee) April 6, 2017

This will go down as – That Dinda over #IPL — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 6, 2017

#RPSvsMI

It used to be called slog overs.

Then Dinda started bowling

Now it’s called death. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 6, 2017

