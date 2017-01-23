IPL 10: Virender Sehwag to Head Cricket Operations & Strategy for Kings XI Punjab

Virender Sehwag to Head Cricket Operations & Strategy for Kings XI Punjab. (Source: Reuters)

After having two humiliating seasons in the Indian Premier League that saw Kings XI Punjab finish at the bottom of the points table for two consecutive years, the franchise announced the appointment of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Monday as their new head of cricket operations and strategy, with a hope of an improved performance.

Sehwag will also double as the brand ambassador of the team owned by leading Indian Actress Preity Zinta, industrialists Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Karan Paul and other investors. In the last season Sehwag served as the mentor of the team.

Commenting on the appointment, Promoters of Kings XI Punjab said, “With Viru’s vast knowledge and expertise, it is a matter of great pride for Kings XI Punjab to have him mentor the squad this season. We are absolutely confident that his experience and ability will add great value to the franchise and wish him the best in his new role.”

Virender Sehwag, Head of Cricket Operations and Brand Ambassador, Kings XI Punjab added, “It is such an honour to lead this team and mentor our young talent. Kings XI Punjab is a team very close to my heart and I am looking forward to a great season with them.”

The Delhi-based batsman also represented the Punjab side in IPL 7 and 8. The team made it to the finals of the 7th edition of the tournament under the leadership of Australian player George Bailey but since then have failed to touch the same heights.

Despite a disappointing performance in the last season, Punjab has retained most its players. Only Mitchell Johnson, Rishi Dhawan, Kyle Abbot, and Farhaan Behardien were released by the management.