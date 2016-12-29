IOA Life President row: Ready to give up, if International Olympic Committee has reservation over it, says Abhay Chautala

Abhay Chautala stated the on going uproar against him as ‘baseless’. (ANI)

Amid heated controversies following the IOA’s declaration to appoint tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as the Life President of the Indin Olympic Association (IOA), Abhay Chautala, today, said that he is ready to give up the post offered to him if the parent body, International Olympic Committee (IOC) has any reservation over it.

Earlier, following Suresh Kalmadi’s decision to step down from the post, Chautala stated the on going uproar against him as ‘baseless’, the former IABF President had also clarified that he won’t be stepping down from the position offered to him at any cost unless charges against him are exposed.

In a statement to the media, yesterday, Chautala said, “Kalmadi may have declined to accept the position (of Life President) because there was accusations regarding Commonwealth Games and so related to sports issues. My case is different. I was elected as IOA President (in December 2012) but due to unreasonable interference from International Olympic Committee, I left the post. So, if all the past presidents can be made Life President why could not I be?”

Interestingly while Suresh Kalmadi was associated with the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, Chautala served as president of the IOA from December 2012 to February 2014 when it was suspended by International Olympic Committee. Hitting out at Indian Olympic Association president N Ramachandran for honouring scam-tainted duo Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as life presidents at its AGM two days ago, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel today said the IOA chief was equally responsible for taking up the item which was not on agenda of the meeting.

“I feel that IOA president Ramachandran is equally guilty. He brought this item (into the meeting) despite it not being on the agenda and passed it,” Goel told reporters after inaugurating the 10th national vanvasi archery competition at the RCF ground in Chembur here.

(With inputs from agencies)