IOA asked not to interfere in Commonwealth Games 2018 team selection by Gymnastics world body

The conflict in views regarding the selection of India’s gymnastics squad for the Commonwealth Games hasn’t gone well with the international gymnastics body: Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG). In a letter written to IOA president Narinder Batra, the international gymnastics body said that the job must be handed over to the organisation who is responsible for it. The development comes after few bizarre decisions were taken by IOA including the omission of Rings and Parallel Bar specialist Rakesh Patra from the squad.

However, Sudhakar Shetty-led Gymnastics Federation of India had announced its own squad by making two changes. Patra found a place in this new list along with vaulting specialist Yogeshwar Singh in place of youngsters: Md Bobby and Gaurav Kumar who were picked on All Around criterion.

In its letter, FIG wrote that it was informed that IOA has formed a ‘Selection Committee for Gymnastics for selection of gymnasts’ but it is the job of the National Gymnastics Federation.

“We were informed by your secretary general Mr Mehta that the IOA has formed a ‘Selection Committee for Gymnastics ‘ for selection of gymnasts who may participate at the Gold Coast CWG and other events. Whilst we fully recognise that it is the prerogative of the IOC to register gymnasts for the Olympic Games and Youth Olympics, this is not the case for the CWG. The registration and selection of gymnasts who participate at CWG is the prerogative of our National Gymnastics Federation,” the letter said.

In response to this letter, Batra said that in order to solve the dispute between the two federations, an independent committee has been nominated which conducted the selection trials that were recorded. “Now that the international federation has highlighted some issues, we will look into it and try to come up with a solution so that the gymnasts do not suffer,” he added.