IOA ‘annuls’ appointments of Abhay Chautala, Suresh Kalmadi as life presidents

In a dramatic turn of events, Indian Olympic Association has annulled its decision of appointing scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as Life Presidents. IOA President N Ramachandran said no resolution to appoint Abhay Chautala and Suresh Kalmadi as life presidents was passed in the Chennai AGM, according to reports. Kalmadi and Chautala were elevated to the honorary position at the IOA’s Annual General Meeting in Chennai on December 27, shocking the Indian sporting landscape and leaving the Sports Ministry fuming.

As the storm gained in intensity, Kalmadi was the first to step aside. But Chautala refused to follow suit though he said that he was ready to relinquish the post if International Olympic Committee has reservations about it. He asked IOA President N Ramachandran to discuss the matter with the IOC. Sports Minister Vijay Goel had even warned that it will severe ties with the IOA if the controversial decision is not overturned.

#Watch IOA takes a U-turn. Says no resolution of making Abhay Chautala and Suresh Kalmadi life presidents was passed at Chennai AGM. pic.twitter.com/cpN45mrpHP — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 10, 2017

Earlier, senior functionary Narinder Batra had resigned as the associate vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association as a mark of protest against the IOA for not taking back its decision to appoint scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as honorary life presidents. Strongly expressing his reservations over the appointments, Batra, who recently became the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president, said he was strongly against the backdoor entry of Kalmadi and Chautala in the IOA.

(With agency inputs)