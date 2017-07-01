Interview to select next Team India coach to be held on July 10 in Mumbai, confirms CAC member Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly is one of the three members of the CAC, alongside Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Finally, Team India is all set to get its new coach. The interview to select the next India coach will be held on July 10 in Mumbai, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said here on Saturday, according to a report in IANS. The former India captain is one of the three members of the CAC, alongside Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. “The interview will be held on the 10th of this month in Mumbai,” Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) meeting. July 9 is the deadline to apply for the coach’s job, which has been reopened for the second time to seek more applications after Anil Kumble stepped down. Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Ravi Shastri and Venkatesh Prasad have applied for the post vacated by Anil Kumble last month.

Earlier, Anil Kumble had stepped down from the position of India cricket coach after a widely-speculated feud with captain Virat Kohli, marking a bitter end to a highly successful tenure. “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirms that Anil Kumble has withdrawn his services as the post of the Head Coach for the Senior India Men s team,” said the BCCI in a statement. “While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach,” read the statement further.

Kumble’s decision comes in the wake of reports claiming rifts between him and Kohli, and just two days after India’s embarrassing loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final. His one year contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy but he was given the option to travel with the team to the West Indies for the limited overs series beginning on Friday.

The BCCI had invited fresh applications for the post of head coach days before the start of Champions Trophy.