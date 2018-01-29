Indonesia Masters World Tour Super 500: Saina Nehwal loses to China’s Tai Tzu Ying

Saina Nehwal plays against Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying during the final round of the women’s single match of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament at Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP)

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was outplayed by Chinese Taipei’s top seeded Tai Tzu Ying in the final of the $350,000 Indonesia Masters World Tour Super 500 here on Sunday. World No.1 Tai took only 27 minutes to win 21-9, 21-13 as she unleashed an array of strokes to floor the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist. Saina, thus registered her seventh straight defeat against the world no.1 — who leads the head-to-head battle 9-5 against the Indian. In the first game, Ying maintained the lead from the onset. She clinched five consecutive points in comparison to Saina’s 2 which helped her close the game with ease. The World No.12 looked nowhere in the match, even in the second game where she lost in similar fashion against Ying — who took an early 4-0 lead and from there, she did not look back to clinch the title with ease. “Played final after one year of gap at the #IndonesiaMastersSuper500 .. Would like to thank (Pullela) Gopi (chand) Sir and the team for the support .. Need to work even harder,” Saina wrote on Twitter. “Happy to b on the podium but have to learn from this match and be ready for the next tournament…Thank u all for the wishes and support.” The men’s singles title went to 21-year-old Indonesian rising star Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who crushed Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-13, 21-12 in 33 minutes.

In the men’s doubles final, world No.1 pair Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo defeated Chinese second seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen11 21, 21-10, 21-16. Japanese women’s doubles second seeds Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi lived up to their reputation as they got the better of Indonesian eight seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 21-17, 21-12.

The mixed doubles title went to Chinese sixth seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, who took only 33 minutes to upset Indonesian top seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir with a 21-14, 21-11 triumph.