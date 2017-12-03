India’s new U19 vice-captain Shubman Gill dedicates success to father, says learned a lot from Rahul Dravid

Shubman Gill was named vice-captain of India’s Under 19 team. (Source: PTI)

Even before the All-India Junior Selection Committee sat down to select the Indian cricket team for ICC Under-19 World Cup, Punjab’s 18-year-old dynamic batsman, Shubman Gill was confident of being picked in the side. But, least did he know that he will be appointed as the vice-captain of the team. Shubman who has scored 275 runs at an average of 61.25 from the two first-class matches he has played, dedicated this success to his father. “He never let me skip practice and also motivated me a lot,” Shubman said immediately after the news of his selection came out.

The youngster is well-aware that many players including Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh who represented India at this level in the past, have made it big and hopes to do the same. “It is obviously a big opportunity. A lot of doors will open after the tournament,” the right-hander, who made his first-class debut against Bengal on November 17 this year said. “I was really happy to be named the vice-captain, it is a big thing but it also adds a lot of responsibility,” Shubman added.

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant was India’s under-19 vice-captain in the last edition of the tournament. Not only did he have a wonderful competition but also made his international debut within next 18 months. Back then, India finished as runners-up after losing to Windies in Bangladesh.

This time, however, the competition will be tougher as the colts will be playing in the alien land of New Zealand. Shubman isn’t nervous about the conditions. The youngster said that since the team is travelling to New Zealand a few days before the start of the tournament, it will have time to adjust to the conditions. “Will see how the wickets and weather is. Then, accordingly, we will prepare for the tournament,” he said when asked about his approach.

The Under-19 team will be coached by none other than, Rahul Dravid, a legend who is an inspiration for any cricketer in India. Shubman said that he has learned a lot from Dravid. Even the former Indian captain had praised the Punjab batsman earlier this year.

“I think Shubman was terrific, he had been getting in the first two games and we sort of challenged him a little bit to try and see if he could convert it. He is obviously a good player and it was good to see him get the two big hundreds. The hunger is what you want to see,” Dravid had said earlier this year after Shubman had scored two mammoth centuries against England’s Under-19 team.

Talking about Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw who will be leading the Indian team in the tournament, Shubman said that he is a great player. The 18-year-old is looking forward to playing with Shaw.

Meanwhile, BCCI has announced a preparatory camp for the coveted tournament which will start from December 8 in Bengaluru. “A preparatory camp will be held in Bengaluru from Dec 8 -22, 2017. Mumbai’s Shaw and Bengal’s Porel have been permitted to join their respective Ranji Trophy sides for the quarterfinal stage and will join the camp on 12th December,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.

We wish the Indian cricket team all the best for the tournament!